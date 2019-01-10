Local student stands up for Webb Island Footbridge

× Residents, including Plattsburgh High School student Grace Redmond, took to City Hall Jan. 3 to implore city lawmakers to make a deal to fix the Webb Island Footbridge. Photo by Danielle Rock

PLATTSBURGH | Just over 72 hours after Mayor Colin Read announced that he had vetoed the council’s decision to accept a deal to fix the Webb Island Footbridge, a handful of residents were at City Hall’s doorstep.

Grace Redmond, a senior at Plattsburgh High School, was one of them.

Redmond lives on Johnson Avenue in the south side of the city, and when the bridge was open, she walked one mile to school.

Now that’s it’s closed, her commute has more than doubled — and she’s not happy about it.

She decided to let the mayor know at last week’s Common Council meeting.

“Just a few weeks ago, it was said that the council passed a deal to fix the bridge,” she told the council. “I really appreciated that. Until it was vetoed.”

Redmond told The Sun that when the bridge was open, she used it every single day to get to and from school.

“When it closed, I was late getting to my job, I was certainly late getting to school. And others around me were, as well,” she said.

Redmond said that she tried to rely on Clinton County Public Transit to get to school, but even that option required her to build in an additional hour to get there.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said.

The Webb Island Footbridge has been closed for more than a year.

Though last month it seemed that the city and district was nearing a deal on repairing the structure with the help of $450,000 in state funding, after the Common Council approved an agreement it was subsequently vetoed by Read.

In a lengthy statement last week, Read outlined the primary reasons behind his decision: That the council’s resolution wasn’t in a “legally-appropriate form,” and that he believed Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) may have a conflict of interest. (Ensel, whose wife works at the district, has denied this multiple times since.)

But a larger motive behind the veto appeared to be Read’s belief that there were other, more cost-effective options moving forward — whether that be the construction of a completely new footbridge, estimated at $1.5 million, or the installation of a vehicular one, estimated at $7 million.

He also said that he believes other local stakeholders, like the school district, Clinton County and other groups which “share an interest in the Saranac River Trail” should come together to discuss the options.

The mayor’s decision last month set into motion a 30-day deadline for the council to choose to override that veto.

All the while, the approximately 40 students like Grace who previously relied on the connection are left walking to and from school, and to and from work, oftentimes in less-than-ideal conditions.

In addition to studying at Plattsburgh High, Grace works two part-time retail jobs west of the city, in the Town of Plattsburgh.

“I’ve been taking public transport when I can, when I can’t, I often have to walk because I can’t afford a city cab on minimum wage,” she said.

When she leaves work these days, the air is frigid, and she walks around three miles home — past the college and through the darkness.

“It’s really cold. It’s really icy, it’s dangerous and it’s scary to walk all that way in the dark, past the college and past the alleys,” said Redmond.

“The desired outcome is that the city really focuses on this bridge,” she added. “I would like at least the major parts of the bridge be fixed so it can be opened for public use.”

DISTRICT WATCHING

Read told The Sun he’s “confident cooler heads will prevail,” and he hopes to see the district reconsider a previous draft agreement that would’ve seen the two entities split the cost of demolishing the structure after it’s deemed to have reached the end of its “useful life.”

But at a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education (BOE) less than two hours later, there was little evidence that the board would reconsider.

Instead, there was anger about how the agreement had been handled.

“(The mayor) is telling us: ‘Tear the bridge down,’” said school board member Fred Wachtmeister. “He’s telling us that by saying it’s a waste of taxpayer money to repair it.”

Wachtmeister, again and again, railed against Read, calling his comments “misleading” and comparing the mayor to “the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“An impediment to putting up a new bridge is not demolishing the old one,” he added.

He also said that Read’s comments about a councilor’s alleged conflict of interest was more a political power-play than a reason to veto:

“That was a backhanded way of saying, ‘I don’t want you to vote like that again,’” he said.

Board member Steve Kreig said he was disappointed by the mayor’s statements about the bridge — in particular, his implication that the district was somehow profiting off of a NYSEG gas line easement.

“It’s a little disappointing to me that it was said that we’re concerned with losing our paid customer,” he said.

Superintendent Jay Lebrun noted that the district is receiving “no ongoing revenue” from the line easement deal.

By the end of the meeting, the BOE had informally resolved to hold off on spending $12,000 to send out a request for proposals seeking information about the estimated cost of demolishing the footbridge — at least until the dust cleared at City Hall.

“I don’t think we should waste $12,000 at this time,” said board member Rod Sherman.

“I do feel like some movement is being made,” said board member Robert Hall Jr.

‘THEY REALLY NEED THIS BRIDGE’

Residents concerned about the fate of the bridge took to the council chambers Jan. 3 to call for its repair.

“That little footbridge makes a nice, scenic walk. It’s a clean way to get around and it’s a way to get people in touch with where they live,” said Luke Cyphers, a city resident who has been outspoken about the bridge’s repair in the past.

Commuters, he said, really need the bridge.

“When you take this bridge away, you take away all those connections,” he said.

Chris Gillen, a Peru resident, also spoke to the city council about the bridge.

“I encourage you to really consider the impact your decision will have,” he said. “I know a lot of people that use it.”

Gillen said that many of those people are lower-income, and “they can’t all afford to get on a bus or take a cab.” He also took issue with Read’s statement to local media expressing concerns about Ensel’s alleged conflict of interest.

“I think for you to cite that as one of the reasons (for the veto) is pretty hypocritical,” he said, noting that Read serves on the board for Arrow Financial, the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank.

(When the council was considering the purchase of a Glens Falls National Bank property on Margaret Street last year, two sources familiar with the council’s executive sessions discussing the issue told The Sun that Read recused himself from all votes and all deliberations surrounding the deal.)

Kevin Sabourin, a Plattsburgh-based musician and artist, said that the debate over the footbridge symbolized a broader issue about the walkability of the city, and the city government’s apparent willingness to spend funds on roads rather than walkways.

“My feet are my car through every inch of this town,” he said. “It’s not even about the bridge. It’s a symbol. Can I walk from point A to point B?

“We’re not asking for anything except something to walk across. It seems like we’re just begging for table scraps.”