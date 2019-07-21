Locals join Lights for Liberty

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Concerned citizens gathered at Riverside Park to join in the vigil. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Signs that Lights for Liberty organizers constructed for the evening’s vigil line the bandstand where speakers took the stage to condemn border-camp conditions. The signs read, “Mommy, where are you? I’m in a cage” and “Where’s the humanity?” among others gatherers brought with them. Prev Next

SARANAC LAKE | The national Lights for Liberty movement was observed July 12. Locally, a few women from Saranac Lake created their own extension, holding a “safe space” gathering for those that wanted to share, and a candle-light vigil for those in camps related to the border migration issues.

The vigil was organized by Gail Brill, Joy Cranker and Jennifer Van Benschoten of Saranac Lake and held at the city center Riverside Park.

LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY

The Facebook page for the national organization Lights for Liberty states, “Our mission: Freedom.”

Vigils were conducted all over the country, including Washington, D.C., Albany, and New York City.

“A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps,” the Lights for Liberty page states, “will bring thousands of Americans to detention camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees.

“Simply put, our country is at a tipping point. Therefore, Lights for Liberty seeks to create this event in solidarity and allyship with communities most impacted by the abuse of our immigration system. We seek to work in solidarity with grassroots organizations both new and historic, those who are well-funded and on a shoe-string budget. We are moved to mobilize with anyone: moms, dads, and people of moral conscience who cannot stand to see families and communities destroyed.”

TEDRA COBB AND GUEST SPEAKERS

At the Riverside Park vigil, one woman got up and spoke, voice wavering, “What we are doing to the children at the border is unconscionable! We all have a responsibility to teach our history. We can’t do it better if we don’t know what we’ve done wrong.”

Another audience member that moved to Saranac Lake recently came up to the stage.

“I learned of a 2-year-old that died from a sinus infection. This is a non-issue to have needs met and availability to our most vulnerable. It’s not a partisan issue. It’s a human issue,” she stated while weeping.

Another attendee and speaker at the vigil was NY 21st Congressional district candidate Tedra Cobb.

Cobb spoke on stage around 8:30 p.m.

“I’m here to join you and the chorus around the country to choose between right and wrong. Is it a yes or no? Will we stand up for humanity?,” Cobb exclaimed. The crowd shouted a resounding yes.

“I speak from experience. When my brother was 3 and he came to us, he had lived in 15 foster homes and some thought he was disabled. That was not true. The child suffered from severe neglect and abuse. Is it right to hold humans in cells without food, water, beds? Without their parents or diapers? The only answer to this is No. No. No,” Cobb said.

60 SECONDS OF SILENCE

Following Cobb, Brill, event organizer, stood on the podium and conducted a 60 second silent vigil with encouragement for the audience to light their candles they carried from home.

“I’d like us to light our candles for 60 seconds and put into our thoughts these ‘U.S. Concentration camps.’ Because that is what exactly they are, concentration camps,” she said near tears. “Let’s focus on the innocents, the horrible that they are dealing with, and send love their way.”

Cranker concluded the vigil.

“I urge you all to vote — we need to change the system — we will not hesitate. We are here, we are all connected. We only have each other to depend on. It is a sad time in America,” she ended.

Lights for Liberty have other events and protests planned for the future. More information about Lights for Liberty can be found at www.lightsforliberty.org.