Long-awaited Plattsburgh Kohl’s location opens

Kohl's grand opening Heather Nadeau of Morrisonville is helped by Kohl's employee Gricelis Polanco during last Saturday morning's grand-opening event at the store in Champlain Centre mall in Plattsburgh. Photo by Nathan Ovalle

PLATTSBURGH | Kohl’s officially announced its presence in Plattsburgh with a grand opening last weekend.

The first 100 shoppers Saturday received $10 gift cards to celebrate the chain’s new location in Champlain Centre mall.

One of those shoppers was Heather Nadeau, a Morrisonville resident making her first trip to a Kohl’s. “I’ve never been in a Kohl’s store and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it,” Nadeau told The Sun. “I think the clothing is key, because they have a lot of good prices on stuff. And I can’t wait until this winter to see what they have on sale for Christmas.

“It’s very nicely set up,” Nadeau added.

But even for those who’ve been to a Kohl’s before, the Plattsburgh location may look a little different.“It’s one of our brand new prototypes,” store manager Kyle Siskavich shared with The Sun. “It’s our new 35k prototype - like an open layout, not a typical Kohl’s.”

The Plattsburgh facility is one of four new Kohl’s stores the company is introducing this fall. The others are in Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

“There was about 60-70 people at the door for the ribbon cutting ceremony - a good turnout,” Siskavich said of the grand opening, which featured the ribbon cutting and refreshments.A soft opening was held the previous Sunday.

OPTIONS

Those attending the grand opening agreed that the more options for residents and those visiting the area, the better.

“Having Kohl’s in the region continues to elevate the Town of Plattsburgh and the surrounding region,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman told The Sun. “This is something that’s been much anticipated for years. So to have another anchor store such as this will support the local economy but it will also drive people into the region that are looking for good deals and more shopping opportunities.”

“I think this is wonderful,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read told The Sun. “It just really adds to the portfolio of all the opportunities all of our residents have to shop in the Town of Plattsburgh. Kudos to Kohl’s for coming to town.”

“It’s something different in Plattsburgh; they need something different,” Nadeau said. “And it’s a waste of the building space unless they do something with it.”

LONG TIME COMING

The prospect of a Kohl’s coming to Plattsburgh has been talked about for some time now.

“It’s been years,” Read said. “They were talking at one point about moving into the former Ames building down in the town closer to the city line. I think it’s been in the works for at least half a dozen years if not 10 years. Maybe they were waiting for just the right opportunity. And of course it presented itself when the former occupant pulled out, so perfect. Like hand in glove.”

“This is an anchor store; it certainly benefits the mall and the uptown district,” Cashman said. “From Exit 37 through Consumer Square and up through Smithfield Boulevard, it’s busier here than it is on Wolf Road in Albany. With our connection to our Canadian customers and also the folks that are coming over from Vermont, a lot of people are coming here for a variety of reasons. Anchor stores such as Kohl’s usually encourage other stores to then say, why are you in that footprint, why are you in that community. Very similar to what happened with Hobby Lobby and a couple of these others, so I’m very confident that there’s some other big names coming in the near future.”