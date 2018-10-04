Long Lake to embrace fall with festival

× Expand Photo provided Long Lake’s Fall Festival Weekend is set for Oct. 6.

LONG LAKE | The Town of Long Lake will host their “Fall Festival Weekend” on Saturday, Oct. 6.

This all day event includes the harvest craft fair, “Octo-BEAR-Fest” and the pumpkin drop.

The festival will be held at the Long Lake Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Handmade goods from vendors will be available. Octo-BEAR-Fest will be held at Hoss’s Country Corner from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events at Octo-BEAR-Fest include raffles, drawings for donated items. Sara Winter, of the national touring group “The Chainsaw Chix,” will be doing chainsaw carvings of animals which will also be for sale.

All participating vendors booth fees will be donated to Randy’s Patient Assistance Fund.

Food will be sold by Fat River Foods and The Park. Donated craft brews will be sold throughout the day in the beer garden. Live music will fill the day with bands hailing from all over the northeast, boasting local Long Lake talent and a band from Vermont.

At 2 p.m., look for the pumpkin drop at 1156 Main St., the site of the Blarney Stone, located between Hoss’s Country Corner and the Long Lake Diner.

Paul Rasmussen Builders has donated the use of a Genie lift to send one person over 40 feet in the air to drop pumpkins on the ground below, where they will splat on the ground.

Donation admission for the festival will benefit Randy’s Patient Assistance Fund at the Glens Falls Hospital.

For more information, visit mylonglake.com or call 518-624-3077. To donate or participate in Octo-BEAR-Fest as a vendor, contact Jules Pierce at 518-624-2481.