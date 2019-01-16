Long Lake Winter Carnival upcoming

× Expand Courtesy photo A trio of Star Wars re-enactors pilot their replica of the ‘Millennium Falcon’ downhill in the Wacky Cardboard Sled Race of the 2016 Long Lake Winter Carnival. This year’s edition of the carnival is to be held Saturday Jan. 19.

LONG LAKE | One of the region’s most anticipated wintertime events is returning this weekend, as the 18th annual Long Lake Winter Carnival is to be held Saturday Jan 19 at Mount Sabattis.

The carnival’s traditional wacky cardboard sled race, expected to draw dozens of high-spirited competitors, is to be held at 1 p.m.

A coronation ceremony of the Winter Carnival Queen is to be held at 12:30 p.m., immediately following the annual snowmobile parade, which is to occur at 12:15 p.m. if weather conditions permit.

After the coronation, people of all ages will be exhibiting both their creativity and sense of humor at 12:45 p.m. in the annual Wacky Hat contest, which features various prizes.

At 2:15, children age 9 and under will be having fun while getting some exercise in a balloon chase event. Throughout the day, free sledding and ice skating will be accommodated.

A one-shot hockey contest is to follow at 2:30 p.m..

Women will be competing in the Ladies Frying Pan Toss contest beginning at 3 p.m., followed by the Men’s Caber Toss at 3:30 p.m. This latter event is a Scottish sport featuring competitors holding a tree trunk upright and running forward to toss it so that it lands on the opposite end.

Most all the carnival events are to be held in or near the Geiger Arena at Mount Sabattis.

The Long Lake Fire Department will be serving up food on a complimentary basis for carnival participants and spectators, who can keep warm at a bonfire.

A broomball tournament, sure to be entertaining for both players and spectators, is to start at 4 p.m. Teams of five players, ages 16 and older, are to register beforehand. There is a $100 prize for the winning team.

Between noon and 4 p.m., an ice carving demonstrations will be held by the Ice Farm.

The day concludes with a fireworks display at 6:30 p.m.

All day long, Little Bus will provide free rides for carnival attendees, to and from nearby destinations. These rides can be arranged by calling (518) 523-3001.

For additional details on the Long Lake Winter Carnival, call (518) 624-3077.