Long-time ADA promoted

× Expand Photo provided Jaime A. Douthat has been appointed Chief Assistant District Attorney of Clinton County effective Jan. 2.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie announced Dec. 27 that Jaime A. Douthat, of Plattsburgh, will be appointed as the new chief assistant district attorney of Clinton County.

Her appointments was effective Jan. 2, upon the resignation of Timothy J. Blatchley, who will be assuming the position of part-time Plattsburgh City Court judge.

Douthat has been an assistant district attorney with the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office since September 2006.

A veteran of numerous felony and misdemeanor trials, Douthat has represented the people before local county and justice courts, the appellate division and the court of appeals.

She has long represented the office on Clinton County and Plattsburgh City Treatment Courts and the county’s mental health court.

Douthat graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1999 and from Indiana University Mauer School of Law in 2003. She and her husband Matthew Douthat, a local attorney, live in the City of Plattsburgh with their dog, an 8-year-old Hovawart named Leda.