Loon Lake Dam classified ‘high hazard’

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Water flows over the Loon Lake Dam into Chester Creek, the lake’s outlet, on Feb. 15. State officials have determined the dam is substandard and have classified the dam as ‘high hazard,’ and the town board is now considering options on how to strengthen it and reduce the possibility of a breach.

CHESTER | With the Loon Lake dam classified by state officials as a “high hazard” structure, the Town of Chester Board now has an engineering firm determining how to strengthen and secure it.

On Feb. 12, the Chester Town Board heard a preliminary report from representatives of the engineering firm Civil Dynamics of Fairfield, New Jersey.

After hearing descriptions of several options of dam reconstruction, the board directed the engineers to conduct further analysis of one of the alternatives: using post-tensioned anchors, which are permanent tie-downs that increase the dam’s resistance to sliding or overturning. Also discussed was constructing a concrete liner, as well as reinforcing the dam abutments.

Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said this week that the abutments — consisting of formed concrete — would have decorative stone facades.

The cost of the project — estimated to range from $300,000 to $500,000 — would be borne by the residents of the Loon Lake Park District, of which the town board members serve as trustees.

Leggett said the town board was researching the availability of state and federal grants to pay for the dam reconstruction.

“We’re looking for any financial help that might be available,” he said.

REGISTRATION FEE CONSIDERED

Leggett cautioned that state officials have said the dam poses a moderate risk of breaching — which might occur in a large storm — and no headwall or any other protective structure was in place to divert the potential surge of water that would flow down Chester Creek, Loon Lake’s outlet, to Faxon Pond and the downtown area if the dam did fail.

“We’d have high water all the way down to Chestertown,” Leggett said.

In order to help offset the cost of the dam renovation, the board is considering establishing a boat registration fee for watercraft on Loon Lake, Leggett said.

A $20 fee — for either one day, a week or a whole season — has been discussed by the board, which will be researching the legal aspects of such a local ordinance, he said.

“We need to see if this would allowed by state law, or whether it needs to go before the state legislature,” Leggett said.

The registration fee, if implemented, would reduce the tax assessment on Loon Lake District property owners — which is 5 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation — by an estimated 20 percent if a boat registration fee weren’t imposed, he said.

ZONING CODE

In other matters, the town board endorsed some changes to the town’s zoning ordinance, primarily altering phrases to make the zoning code more citizen-friendly and less contradictory, Leggett said.

“These changes should make our zoning code easier to administer,” he said.

In other business conducted at the Town of Chester’s February meeting, the town board:

• appointed Trudy Walp to the post of town library trustee, to fill the unexpired term of Regina Chabarek;

• designated that the March 12, June 11 and Sept 10 meetings of the town board will be held in the Pottersville Firehouse; and

• approved allocating $3,500 in occupancy tax revenue to the Adirondack Distance Festival, which the Town of Chester has hosted for 20-plus years. Leggett said that although occupancy tax funds were to be granted primarily to new events for promotion, this festival needed the money because of declining revenues prompted by the changing demographics of their runners signing up for the event.