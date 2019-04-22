Lotus director of marketing named

Photo provided Brendan Manley has been tapped as the new director of marketing for the Lotus Group.

WARRENSBURG | Brendan Manley has been named director of marketing for Lotus Group of Companies, USA, a local-based group that provides business services, food and beverage, auto parts and repair, and child-care services. Manley assumed the new role in November and is based at the company’s Warrensburg office.

Manley — whose resume includes decades of experience in content development, digital marketing and public relations — is responsible for promoting Lotus Analytics business and Lotus owned businesses.

“We are excited to have Brendan join our rapidly growing team,” said Ash Anand, CEO and president of Lotus Group. “We are at a time in our history when telling the Lotus story is crucial, and Brendan is a master storyteller and creative talent.”

Manley will be dividing his time between a slate of campaigns. One core focus will be B2B solutions and services provider Lotus Analytics, which is launching several new products this year. The company’s new mobile task management app, Lotus Real-Time, is one of those products, enabling businesses to manage employees and stores from a distance, yet with constant contact and communication.

Manley will also be overseeing marketing of Lotus owned businesses including Ocho Cinco Cantina, The Grist Mill, Lotus Auto Xperts repair shop, Warrensburg NAPA Auto Parts and Small Tales early child care.

“I am truly thrilled to be welcomed into the Lotus family,” Manley said. “As a local resident, I have seen the incredible growth of the Lotus Group over time, as well as its commitment to bettering our community. It is inspiring to be tasked with helping both the company — and Warrensburg — grow and improve.”