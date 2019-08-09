Lt. gov. announces DRI grant winners in Saranac Lake

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo provided PlayADK has developed plans to turn an industrial warehouse into a children’s museum and family resource center. The nonprofit group was awarded nearly $1 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies toward its effort. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo provided PlayADK has developed plans to turn an industrial warehouse into a children’s museum and family resource center. The nonprofit group was awarded nearly $1 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies toward its effort. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo provided Members of the founding Board at PlayADK were grateful to hear their project won state economic development funding. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo provided Pendragon Theatre, now presenting its 40th season in Saranac Lake, has architectural plans to renovate an old paint store, moving their theater operations to Woodruff Street. The longtime arts anchor in Saranac Lake was awarded $2.5 million in revitalization monies last week. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo provided New York’s Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presented 10 projects with Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies that total nearly $10 million. Projects range from infrastructure and green-space improvements to support for building a new theater and a children’s museum. Prev Next

SARANAC LAKE | Years of strategic planning here will advance with nearly $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.

Of 19 renovation, innovation, green space and infrastructure project designs submitted by the village, businesses and organizations through Saranac Lake’s Planning Committee, the state chose 10 to receive grant awards.

Among the most forward-looking projects to win was Play ADK, a grass-roots group looking to turn a two-story, worn-out warehouse on a former industrial site at 33 Depot St. into a 15,0000-square-foot children’s museum and family resource center.

Depot Street is a nook near the restored train depot, a short walk from the Adirondack Carousel.

Play ADK has design plans drawn to create “a central hub for kid- and family-focused activity.” It will, they say, encourage “future business and nonprofit investments.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the grant announcements at Berkeley Green, providing Play ADK with $949,378 in state funds toward their project.

Phase 1 repairs on the former warehouse, Hochul said, will add lighting and safe access.

“We are humbled, honored and excited to be awarded close to $1 million in funding from Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” Play ADK said in a statement.

“This represents a giant step forward for Play ADK’s vision. We still have a lot of work to do, but for today, we thank everyone who has helped us get this far.”

PENDRAGON

Hochul presented the largest revitalization grant of $2.5 million to Pendragon Theatre. The monies will help build a new theater out of an old paint store at 56 Woodruff Ave.

“This adaptive reuse project will enable the nonprofit (theater) to accommodate larger audiences, provide opportunities to showcase local art and serve as the centerpiece of Saranac Lake’s vibrant arts community,” Hochul said.

Celebrating its 40th season in Saranac Lake, Pendragon has raised private resources toward its planned $6 million relocation and rebuilding plan. The theater’s board chose the site on Woodruff last winter.

STREETSCAPE CORRIDOR

Village planners see Woodruff Street as an important area to reinvent in downtown Saranac Lake.

Their proposal to establish a Woodruff St. Streetscape Corridor won nearly $2 million in DRI monies, which the village will use to create a retail and cultural hub from Broadway to Bloomingdale Avenue.

Streetscape Corridor improvements include burying utility lines, adding a two-way bicycle lane and installing new sidewalks, crosswalks, trees and lighting.

Another $2-plus million was awarded for the village to use in linking their parks. Infrastructure improvements include adding restroom facilities at Berkeley Green with streetscape improvements connecting the park with Ward Plumadore and William Morris parks. Village improvements also include adding landscape and safety features on Church Street; finishing the RiverWalk on the Saranac River; redesign of the Dorsey Street parking lot; and expanding tree canopies on Broadway and Main Street retail corridors.

HISTORIC SARANAC LAKE

Hochul also presented Historic Saranac Lake with $325,000 in DRI funding toward renovation of the historic home of Dr. Edward Livingston Trudeau. The property is located at the corner of Main and Church street. HSL intends to make the renowned doctor’s home into a museum with space for exhibits, collections storage and added room for arts and cultural events.

Cuomo announced Saranac Lake had won the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s DRI award last August.

Hochul presented specific grant awards last week.

“As we work to protect the natural beauty of the Adirondacks, we must also ensure that local communities like Saranac Lake are vibrant and thriving,” Hochul said.

“These (DRI) projects will be a significant boost for this community, helping to bring in more visitors and improve quality of life for local residents.”

Saranac Lake won the third round of revitalization grants since the project launched four years ago. Plattsburgh and Watertown were awarded $10 million each in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Assemblyman Billy Jones said the DRI investment is an important part of New York’s economic development program.

“These projects will help revolutionize the village’s downtown district, boost our local and regional economy and improve the quality of life for village residents,” Jones said.

“I applaud the vision of our state and local leaders.”

Other Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects funded include:

— $410,616 for a Saranac Lake Whitewater Park on the Saranac River north of the LaPan Highway bridge.

— $381,500 to help expand Bitters & Bones bar and restaurant into a downtown brewery and beer garden.

— $400,000 to establish The Carry, an entrepreneurial business center to provide workspace, programming and technical assistance for small businesses.

— $600,000 to establish an Energize Downtown Fund in Saranac Lake, which will offer matching grants for building improvements, site upgrades, commercial build-outs and rent subsidies at commercial and mixed-use properties.

Saranac Lake used $300,000 of the funds toward its Strategic Investment Plan.