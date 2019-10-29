Lucky Chance

× Expand Photo provided Owners and rangers work to liberate Chance from beneath a bridge in the Pharaoh wilderness.

TICONDEROGA | Forest rangers are used to getting emergency calls concerning wilderness hikers who have gotten lost or turned an ankle. But a trapped horse, not so much.

Elliott Greene, who lives near Albany, said he and his wife Nancy were riding a designated horse trail into the Pharaoh Lakes Wilderness west of Ticonderoga when they came across a railless bridge over a wetland that looked a bit sketchy.

Rather than trying to ride across, Greene said he dismounted Chance, his Tennessee walker, and led him onto the wood planking. Halfway across, Chance began to lose his footing. “The next thing I know his feet were flying, and he did a complete 180 off the bridge,” Greene said.

Chance ended up on his left side, his legs trapped beneath the bridge. “I didn’t know if he was injured or not,” Greene said. A horse in such a predicament might have a tendency to panic, but all things considered, he handled it reasonably well, Green said.

Having no cell service, Greene rode Nancy’s horse back to the parking lot and then along the road until he saw a man walking his dog and asked if he could use a landline to call the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC dispatched rangers Arthur Perryman and Charles Kabrehl, who met Greene at the parking lot. They took tools and a tow strap back to the bridge, where Chance was alternately struggling and being calm.

If nothing else, the bridge was a testament to solid DEC construction, because it was difficult to dismantle. Finally, one plank was removed, allowing access to a hand saw to cut a second plank. Even so, Chance still couldn’t get up, until the tow strap was wrapped around his chest and everyone pulled. “I don’t know how he made it, but he looked fine,” Greene said. The horse was uninjured save for some scratches,

“Rangers Perryman and Kabrehl both responded to the problem with incredible resourcefulness and were fantastic,” Greene said. “We all worked together and they used a hand saw they brought to cut the bridge section directly over our horse, and then we used a towing strap I brought back from the truck so we could pull him enough (with difficulty due to the weight) to the side so he could then successfully stand up. We were so pleased with their professionalism and ability to handle a very unique problem. They said they never had to rescue a horse before.”

Greene said he also hopes the DEC will use the incident to improve the bridges on designated horse trails.

In a letter to the DEC, Greene wrote that “the bridge is slightly tilted, it has no special grip surface to prevent slipping and no side rails to prevent an animal from going over the side.”

The federal government has specific codes for equestrian bridges, including rails and treads to keep horses from slipping. “We are very concerned obviously since we had the accident after I dismounted and slowly walked the horse onto the bridge,” Greene wrote. “If I had stayed on him and this happened I don’t think I’d be writing this letter to you.”

Chance was examined by a vet and, after a round of antibiotics, will be OK and ready to hit the trail again, Greene said.