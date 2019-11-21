Lyle Dye recalled as an area cultural icon

× Expand Lyle Dye Jr., Circa 2009 Photo provided

NORTH CREEK | A man who was renowned internationally in the world of theater — and in his later years founded Our Town Theatre Group in North Creek — was remembered fondly this week by friends and associates after his passing.

Lyle Dye Jr., 89, died Nov. 12 in North Creek, his adopted hometown, to which he moved when he retired.

Barbara MacNaughton befriended Dye when he first got settled in North Creek and the two of them worked together with others on establishing the town’s library, she recalled this week. Later on, Dye founded Our Town Theatre Group — and Dye’s professorial talents were put to use teaching local people to act.

“His impact on culture in not only North Creek but the region was enormous; amazingly so,” MacNaughton said, noting that Dye was active in the arts in North Creek, Schroon Lake, Glens Falls, and elsewhere.

Born Aug. 29, 1930 in Champaign, Illinois, Dye delved into a career in theater that extended for 60 years after he received degrees in theater from both Drake and Yale universities.

Lyle Dye Jr. in his earlier years. Photo provided

He started out as an actor, then worked as a theater director for about 30 years in New York, Oklahoma City, UCLA, Hollywood and other municipalities across the U.S., before taking on positions as a professor of Theater at various colleges.

Though his career, Dye had been associated with dozens of theatrical stars including Thornton Wilder, Julie Harris, Walter and Jean Kerr, Eve Arden, Karl Malden, John Houseman, Roddy McDowell, Jack Albertson, Helen Hayes, Lillian Gish, Tallulah Bankhead, John Houseman, Cloris Leachman and Carroll O’Connor — Many of them worked in his productions. Mid-career, Dye directed episodes of the CBS soap operas “Search for Tomorrow” and “The Guiding Light.”

Also, as a young adult, he took time out from college studies to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan during the Korean War as a cryptographer.

In 1981, he was hired to teach and direct at the University of Akron in Ohio where he worked for 15 years, becoming a full professor and serving as the chair of the Theater Department. He retired as Professor Emeritus from University of Akron in 1996.

Over his career, Dye directed over 160 professional, educational and community theater productions.

Johnsburg Town Clerk Kathleen Lorah reflected on Dye’s career and his many accomplishments. “What a terrific life Lyle lived — he was truly amazing,” she said.

In his obituary, Dye was described by a friend as a “masterful theatrical story-teller,” and that his stage work was “meticulous and lively, and often brilliant,” noting that he “ trained generations of theatre professionals through his work ethic, his preparation, his passion, and his artistic integrity.”

Lyle retired to North Creek in the late 1990s, cultivating a large circle of close friends.

MacNaughton recalled how Dye was remarkably convivial.

“He held the most sensational Christmas parties,” she said, recalling how he would adorn his house for the holidays with “hundreds and hundreds” of Santa Claus decorations and figurines for the delight of the many dozens of people who attended.

Dye not only founded the Our Town Theatre Group, but he served as its Artistic Director for many years, presenting numerous productions.

Also, Lyle served as president of the Johnsburg Historical Society, and as the founder and president of the Upper Hudson Arts & Services Consortium, served on the board of the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, and was a co-founder of the Hudson River School at Gore Mountain, and the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. In 2012, this latter facility’s performance space was named the “Lyle Dye Auditorium.” That same year, Dye was named the “Person of the Year” of Johnsburg.

Daphne Taylor, director of the Tannery Pond venue, said that Lyle’s dedication to Our Town Theatre Group was one of the major factors of why the center was built.

“Lyle Dye was so generous with his time, expertise and talents,” she said. “He was quite a guy.”

In 2012, Dye and MacNaughton dreamed up the idea of North Creek’s famed original “Naked Calendar,” and they brought it to reality with the help of Cindy LaPell, Nancy Beaudin and Noel Dingman, MacNaughton said. The second edition of the calendar featured a photo of all of them, except for Dingman, posing unclothed in Adirondack chairs on the lawn of Garnet Hill Lodge, with Dye pouring wine for the other three, McNaughton recalled.

“Lyle had such a wicked sense of humor — So many things that Lyle and I were involved in were hilarious,” she said.

Recalling Dye’s formal-dress Academy Awards parties at which his friends voted for their favorite films of the year, Beaudin said that Dye had a remarkable career — and a profound impact on the local social scene.

“We were so fortunate that our paths crossed,” she said.

MacNaughton continued her thoughts.

“Lyle was also one of the kindest and most giving people I’ve ever met — the whole community loved him — he was a remarkable man — and we all miss him desperately.”

Further details of Dye’s career and accomplishments are incorporated in an obituary posted at the website alexanderfh.net, where people can express condolences and view a guestbook.

A celebration of Dye’s life is anticipated to be held this coming spring in North Creek.