Magic Forest theme park to change owners, add focus on dinosaurs

× Magic Forest, one of the heritage amusement parks in the area, is to be sold to a new owner who plans to add a focus on dinosaurs and prehistoric life to its present theme of on fairy tales, accompanied by shows, rides and exhibits. The name is to be changed to Lake George Expedition Park, and is to have new interactive features. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | One of the nation’s surviving fairy tale amusement parks is soon to step into a new era.

After a pending sale is finalized, Magic Forest will have a new, additional focus of dinosaurs and prehistoric life while retaining most all of its 25 rides and many of its familiar fairy-tale figurines and scenes.

Longtime Magic Forest owner and operator Jack Gillette is selling the 46-acre amusement park to Ruben Ellsworth of Fort Ann, who has said he is interested in creating an educational attraction.

The new enterprise is to be called Lake George Expedition Park, and the dinosaur-focused section of it, to be developed in what was a “safari” area of Magic Forest, will be called Dino Roar Valley.

John Collins, former general manager of the Great Escape, has been recruited to serve in the same role for the new enterprise.

Gillette, Ellsworth and Collins were present at a press conference Dec. 4 announcing the transformation.

Local government officials and area entrepreneurs lauded the pending sale and plans for its redevelopment, which feature interactive aspects including a dinosaur search activity.

One attraction the new park isn’t expected to feature is Magic Forest’s diving horse Lightning, believed to be the last remaining show of its kind in the nation.

Lightning took over from his father Rex, the horse featured in the stunt for many years, since Jack’s Father Arthur Gillette founded the park in 1963.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said this week that while Magic Forest has for decades provided a venue for children, the re-imagined park will expand its appeal, age- and interest-wise.

“The park redevelopment is a great move — they now have new blood and new money coming in to take it in a new direction,” he said. “It will fill a gap in the area’s attractions. I know my grandchildren would be interested in the dinosaurs.”

Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais also praised the plans, noting that Ruben Ellsworth just completed construction of a number of townhomes in Lake George village, and he has a good reputation.

“The dinosaur concept is a great idea, and we’ll do everything we can do to support the enterprise — and we wish them well, he said.

A new website, lakegeorgeexpeditionpark.com is active, and group reservations are being accepted for this summer.

Plans call for Dino Roar Valley to be ready by Memorial Day 2019.