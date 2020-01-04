Major bus deal announced

× Expand Photo Provided by Prevost Prevost Bus This rendering shows the new ride that commuers will experience thanks to new buses being built by Prevost for the New York State MTA. A recently announced contract calls for hundreds of new buses to be made in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Business is about to pick up at Prevost. One of the top coach manufacturers in North America has reached an agreement to build up to 330 buses as part of two contracts with the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

It is the largest order ever for the company in terms of value.

“We are very proud as the buses for MTA will be built just a few hours from New York City,” Prevost General Manager Francois Tremblay said. “Our presence in this state is very important and our talented employees in Plattsburgh are eager to demonstrate their skills once again for MTA.”

“The MTA’s bus service is a lifeline for countless residents of New York,” Senator Chuck Schumer added. “I’m so glad to see that it recognizes that Prevost’s world-class Plattsburgh workforce produces a superior product for commuters in our state.”

The deal is also expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, with 25 new jobs being created at Prevost in Plattsburgh and 15 additional jobs at Prevost sub-assembly provider in New York State.

“This brings additional major work to the Prevost operation in Plattsburgh, as well as to their area suppliers and vendors,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas stated. “This begins to tee up our manufacturing cluster for another excellent few years ahead.”

“This is exciting news for Prevost and for North Country residents,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik offered. “This will bring significant economic activity to the Plattsburgh area, and I am proud to continue to be an outspoken advocate for business initiatives that will have positive impacts, much like this one.”

The two contracts call for 307 buses to be delivered between 2020 and 2022. There are also options for 23 additional buses.

“This deal is a tremendous victory for the hard working residents of the North Country,” Assemblyman Billy Jones said in a statement. “This is great news for everyone involved, and I’m grateful for this exciting new opportunity.” ■