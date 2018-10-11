Majority support ban on plastic straws, survey says

× Expand Stock photo Plastic straws on a blue background The results are in. A survey conducted by the Plattsburgh Common Council shows that a majority of people who responded to the poll are in favor of moving forward with a local ban on plastic straws. File photo

Residents asked in a recent poll conducted by the Plattsburgh Common Council if they supported a local ban on plastic straws, more than 51 percent of responders said that they do — 419 out of 819.

“I think we have enough evidence of the viability of such a ban through this. I’m willing to put forward an ordinance,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), who initially put forward the idea of banning plastic straws at the request of a local high school student.

But such a law likely won’t surface anytime soon.

“I can’t imagine this would be implemented until perhaps a year from now,” she said. “We were happy with the number of people who participated, but the margins in favor aren’t as dramatic as I’d hoped.

“For those of us in favor, we can act as leaders and try to look at a way forward.”

The idea of banning plastic straws in the City of Plattsburgh first surfaced in June, when Rory Fischer, a local high school student, implored the council to consider imposing a local law. Fischer was concerned about the environment, and wanted to see the city move toward a more green agenda.

“It might be a little strange, but if you think about it — I don’t think we really need plastic straws,” Fischer said at the time.

Armstrong volunteered to work with the student, and a few weeks later, the city posted a survey online seeking input from the public.

The number of responses varied on each of the survey’s questions. On the first, asked how well informed the respondent was on the effect plastic straws have on pollution, there were 859 responses. More than 65.4 percent, or 562, said that they were well informed on the issue.

Asked if they agreed with instituting a ban to reduce plastic pollution in the city, 817 responded.

Of that, 61.2 percent, or 500 people, said yes. Asked if they agreed with extending such a ban to cover straws, swizzle sticks and cocktail picks, 52.2 percent, or 428 out of 819, said yes.

But asked if a ban should extend to plastic forks, spoons and knives, the responses were nearly evenly split: From 818 responses, 377 said yes, 382 no.

From 757 responses, 483 people were also in favor of planning plastic bags; 683, expanding recycling services; 354, developing a green automotive fleet of hybrid/electric vehicles; 508 in favor of the city offering compost collection and 236 in favor of enacting an ordinance to prohibit idling in vehicles.