Making a difference one mask at a time

× Expand Photo Provided Making a difference Face masks Clinton County Emergency Services 911 dispatchers Chelsey Loveless, Joe Cayea and Priscilla Alban sport some of the masks recently donated by Peru volunteer Brenda Brelia. Area residents and businesses have united behind Brelia’s efforts to provide more than 1,400 masks to local first responders, school staff, elderly and essential workers free of charge.

PERU | Most mornings, Brenda Brelia pours a cup of coffee and gets straight to work.

“And sometimes I’m still here at 8 or 9 o’clock at night,” the Peru mom said recently as she cut elastic for another batch of fabric masks for the region.

So far, Brelia has made more than 1,400 masks for local first responders, school-lunch providers, animal-shelter personnel, FedEx drivers, mental-health advocates, 911 dispatchers, local businesses, the elderly and more.

Brelia’s cause first started when she wanted to help her local fire department as the current social crisis crept into the region.

“Quilting for 30 years, I had no problem with fabric at first, but I only had enough elastic for 45 masks,” said Brelia, secretary of the Peru Fire Department.

“I figured I’d make 45 masks and see what happens.”

As those first masks started to circulate and word of her efforts spread, Brelia was soon contacted by fellow crafters and community members looking to help.

“People started dropping off elastic and have just kept donating ever since. I couldn’t believe it. Someone, I still have no idea who, even left a gallon-size ziploc bag full of elastic on my doorstep.”

From Peru Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald helping to personally deliver masks to the needy and Elaine Duprey from Oak Tree Shop donating fabric and pre-cutting new supplies at cost, Brelia said she’s been blown away by the overwhelming support.

“They said they’d help me any way they can,” said Brelia, who was even surprised by postal employees offering to cover shipping expenses.

“Every person you run into just wants to help. It’s a team effort, let me tell you, and we’re doing it together.”

Any donations Brelia has received have been put back into supplies as she donates the masks free-of-charge.

“I put it right back into fabric. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people right now,” she said as she looked over a three-page-long list of requests for individually crafted masks.

With supplies still rolling in, Brelia said she’ll keep sewing until the local need subsides.

“Here we are still doing it and we’re going to keep doing it,” she said.

“It’s been an awesome journey. We’re all coming together to help each other, and that’s what matters. It’s truly amazing.”