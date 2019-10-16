Makomis fire tower found and restored

× 1 of 5 Expand Bruce Vowles, of Redford, and his son Jessie stand beside the newly restored Makomis Mountain fire tower. Bruce bought the tower for $75 as surplus, dismantled it, and took it off Makomis Mtn. in 1978. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 5 Expand Fabricator Pat Lawrence, of AuSable Forks, holds the design schematics purchased by former Makomis tower owner, the late George Barber, of Plattsburgh. Lawrence and Mike Vilegi rebuilt the historic fire tower, the first steel structure installed in the Adirondack Park. It had an exterior ladder for observers to climb. But the ladder was replaced with interior stairs a few years later. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 5 Expand Taking a break from restoration of the Makomis Fire Tower, builder Mike Vilegi, left, visits with retired NYSDEC Forest Ranger Pete Fish, of Keene. Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 5 Expand The original Makomis fire tower location sign was also found and curated by George Barber. Photo by Kim Dedam × 5 of 5 Expand Stamps on the steel of Makomis fire tower indicate it was shipped to the district Forest Ranger P.J. Cunningham in Port Henry, circa 1916. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

AUSABLE FORKS | One of two remaining 1916 era Adirondack fire towers, Makomis has been rebuilt.

And there it stood, its sturdy steel legs braced by a retro-retrofit zig-zag interior stairway, reaching toward the late-summer blue sky on a well-kept lawn in AuSable Forks.

Makomis was first built with an exterior ladder that fire observers scaled to reach a small platform overlook.

Builder Mike Vilegi, who has restored nearly a dozen fire towers (four in the Adirondack Park and seven around the country) searched for Makomis, backtracking to the last owner he knew.

It took a while, but he found it on July 3.

“Everything is original except the sheet metal and wood on the stairs,” Vilegi told the Sun, looking at his nearly finished work.

Clamps still held tension on some of the guys. Restored in two pieces, the cab was on the ground awaiting the next available man-lift.“I thought my chances were really slim. I couldn’t believe I found it,” he said.

Vilegi’s tracking started at the home of the late George Barber, a surveyor who stored it at his residence on Macomb Street in Plattsburgh for over 30 years. After knocking on the door, a family member answered just as Vilegi started to walk away. It was Barber’s daughter, and she told Vilegi her dad sadly had recently passed.

But the tower, she said, had been returned to its original owner, Bruce Vowles, the man who bought it as surplus in 1978 and took it down off Makomis Mountain.

“I was trying to be patient. I looked him up in Redford. He said he did have it. I was holding my breath when I pulled back the tarp,” Vilegi said.

The tower had been kept in perfect condition.

“We even had all the bolts. It was incredible,” Vilegi said.

TAKING DOWN MAKOMIS

Vowles has an animated story to tell of Makomis tower’s early retirement circa 1978.

“I bid on it, I think $75,” he said. “Frontier Town bid on it first, I was told, but they couldn’t put it up at their park.“It took two days to get it down,” Vowles recalled of the adventure in North Hudson 41 years ago.

“I got a lot of friends together, there were 12 of us,” he laughed.The tower stood watch from Makomis Mountain, a perch above private land owned by the Underwood Club in North Hudson. It triangulated with towers at Boreas and Farrell Mtn.

Vowles got permission from Underwood to go in.

“We went up on a Friday and had it down on Saturday.”

After the first day’s work, one of the guys went out to find some Schnapps liquor. They were celebrating, Vowles said.

“We carried all the pieces out. You had to get out of its way coming down,” he chuckled at the memory.

Vowles said he bought it for use at the community he lived in at the time.

“When I left the community, it was given to me. Then I traded it to Andy Kohn for a down payment on property,” Vowles said of the next link in the ownership chain.

“Then he gave it to George Barber. And George took good care of it all those years, he made sure all the bolts were there,” Vowles said.

“George gave it back to me about two years ago, when his health was failing. He was afraid it would get scrapped. And he said to me ‘I want you to do something good with it.’”

Barber also had the hand-made Makomis fire tower sign.

“I sat on it for a couple years. Then Mike found me. I’m really glad it’s being rebuilt,” Vowles said.

ORIGINAL SCHEMATICS

Bruce and Jessie Vowles were awed to see it standing as Vilegi worked with fabricator Pat Lawrence, of AuSable Forks, to complete the restoration.Lawrence unfolded a copy of the original engineering schematic.

Early on, Barber had purchased the design drawings from the now defunct Aermotor Co., based in Chicago.

“It’s pretty interesting,” Lawrence said of the simple but sturdy plan. “All this metal and I can’t believe it, it’s in excellent shape,” he added, shaking his head.

Vilegi still has 32 panes of original glass that filled windows in the fire observation cab. Only four or five are missing.

IT HAD AN EXTERIOR LADDER

The Makomis tower was one of only two in the Adirondack Park originally built with an exterior ladder, Vilegi said.

“The Hadley fire tower was this model, but it wasn’t finally up until 1917,” he said.

“This was the first one,” he said of Makomis.

The exterior ladder wasn’t terribly safe, and the towers were updated with the familiar zig-zag steps placed inside.

Makomis was retrofit, Vilegi said. But telltale bolt holes show how the ladder fit to the steel structure. Its small platform landing is still intact in the Makomis restoration.

Lawrence helped reclaim Adirondack fire towers before, welding braces for St. Regis and fabricating alidade parts for Poke-O-Moonshine.

He pointed out a stamp pressed on several pieces of the Makomis’ steel frame: P. J. Cunningham, Port Henry.

The tower was likely shipped by train.

And according to state archives and historic news records, Patrick J. Cunningham was a district forest ranger for what was then called the Conservation Commission. Vowles and his son tested the new white oak treads that now form the stairway.

“It was just the thing to do,” Vowles said of the restoration.“You did a pretty great thing with it, Dad,” Jessie said.

Vilegi and Vowles said the rebuild is dedicated to George Barber.

Despite being blind, Barber painted a portrait of the fire tower just before he died.

“George’s dream was to have it rebuilt,” Vilegi said.

The tower may eventually find a home in a public space somewhere in the Adirondack Park.

No contract is signed, but Vilegi is considering options for location.