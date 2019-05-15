Man arrested for shooting motorcyclist

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga Man was in custody this week after shooting a passing motorcyclist and then refusing to give himself up to police, according to the Ticonderoga Police Department.

An acquaintance of the victim said he had been shot in the leg with a rubber bullet, but police said that has not been confirmed.

While no motive has been established, Sgt. Adam Hurlburt said that Joseph Kish, 60, had in the past complained of loud motors, particularly on snowmobiles. Hurlburt said Kish shot the motorcyclist with a long gun, apparently without provocation.

The incident occurred Friday night at 1249 state Route 9N, which is about a mile southwest of the Ticonderoga circle. The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was treated and released from the local hospital.

When officers with the Tri-County Special Response Team responded, Hurlburt said Kish refused to come out of his residence, even after police tried to call him out over loudspeaker. That led to a “lengthy standoff,” but Kish eventually surrendered without further incident, police said.

Kish was charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Further charges are expected to be filed this week, Hurlburt said. Kish was in the Essex County Correctional Facility Monday with bail set at $100,000.

The arrest was made by the Ticonderoga Police Department with assistance from the Tri-County Special Response Team, the New York State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.