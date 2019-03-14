Man charged with murder in shooting death on Silver Lake Road

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland

AUSABLE FORKS | State Police said Magen Goyette, 30, of AuSable Forks died of wounds sustained in a roadway shooting here early Wednesday morning.

“She was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where she was pronounced deceased,” according to the police report.

Troopers arrested 30-year-old David J. Bova of AuSable Forks in the shooting death.

Charged with second-degree murder, Bova was arraigned in Black Brook Town Court late Wednesday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail on no bail.

‘IT’S SAD’

The shooting has shaken the tightly knit AuSable Forks community, and many witnessed what happened as Bova wrecked a jeep he was driving on Silver Lake Road near a local and well-respected auto repair shop, Fred’s Auto Repair, owned by Fred Drake.

“The family has lived in the area all their life,” Drake told The Sun Thursday, admitting he is still in shock and deeply saddened by what happened on Silver Lake Road.

He said he didn’t know Bova or when he moved here.

But he did know the young woman who was killed and her extended family.

“She was a good girl. She used to work taking care of elderly folks and went to AuSable Valley Central School,” Drake said.

“She was a child, really, She had a long ways to go, she had a lot to do. It’s crazy, it’s sad,” Drake said.

JEEP CRASH

Drake said events Wednesday morning began when Bova crashed a jeep — possibly owned by another member of Bova’s family — into a stand of trees across from the repair shop. The business owner’s first reaction was to check and see if the person driving was okay.

He said Bova emerged bloodied with what initially looked like injuries from the accident.

“I ran across to see what happened. I asked him, ‘Want me to call an ambulance?’ He said ‘No, I’m fine,’” Bova recalled.

Drake said he watched as Bova got back into the front seat to retrieve something.

Then he watched Bova pull a long, military-style rifle from the back seat.

“Then I heard the gun click when he backed up out of the car door,” Drake said.

“It looked like a gun they use in military movies.”

The sound was unmistakable, Drake said, forcing him to back several feet away.

“He faced north and shot two times in the air. There were five of us standing around. I think he did it because he didn’t want me to grab the gun. The exact words he said were, ‘I’m gonna go kill that bi***,’”

Drake said.

Bova appeared aggravated.

“I smelled alcohol but I don’t think he was as drunk as people said he was.”

Drake said Bova did not aim at him or the crew gathered at the repair shop.

It was at that point that a black pickup truck came driving over a hill on the road, headed toward town.

Driven by Michelle Goyette, her daughter Magen was in the passenger seat, Drake said.

“That’s when he started shooting, when he saw the truck.”

Maybe the Goyettes had come toward town to see if he was hurt in the crash, Drake said.

“But that’s speculation, I don’t know,” Drake allowed.

“He was facing them on the left-hand side of the road then he started firing, he shot through the window, through the side of the truck at the passenger side of the window. The window was shot out. When he saw the pickup truck he really opened fire.”

The gun, Drake said, didn’t go off rapid fire.

“He had to pull the trigger every shot,” the local business owner said, and many were fired.

“I don’t know how many,” Drake said.

Several shots struck Magen. Another four or five bullets flew through the truck, missing Michelle Goyette, who was in the driver’s seat.

Other shots went into a vacant house across Silver Lake Road.

In shock, bystanders watched Bova put the gun to his shoulder and begin walking away from the truck along Silver Lake Road.

A RIDE HOME

As Bova made his way on foot, George “Mike” Kinsman was driving and saw him, saw he was bloody and stopped to offer assistance, thinking the man had been hurt in the crash.

“I could see there was a car in the woods. The guy was walking down the road with a gun, and I asked him if there was anything I could do for him,” Kinsman told The Sun.

“He was gonna get in the passenger seat, but then he put the gun down in the seat and got in. I thought he was hurt in an accident, and I took him home.”

Bova was living at 31 Seperator Road, not far from the where he had crashed and then fired on the Goyette truck.

At that point, Kinsman said he had no idea Magen had been shot.

“Then he just started screaming. He was screaming, saying he had just done something he was going to go to prison for. He said he was going to go in the house and shoot his self,” Kinsman said.

At that point Kinsman said he became concerned for his own safety and left.

“I don’t know, I was trying to help and he started to scream. I just wanted to get out of there.

“I went back to Fred’s thinking maybe he robbed the shop, but then Fred said, ‘He just shot her,’” Kingsman relayed.

They called police to report Bova had been given a ride home. The suspect was in custody shortly after that.

Kinsman said he did not know Bova and did not know about the relationship the shooter had with Magen.

ANOTHER GUN

Drake said among personal items in Bova’s jeep was another gun.

“I was going to use my wrecker to pull him out. There was another gun, a guitar and other stuff in his jeep, it looked like he was leaving.”

Drake said he understood police had been to Bova’s residence on Seperator Road, where Magen had stayed, for two domestic violence calls in the hours before she was shot.

Police were there at 11 p.m. Tuesday night and again about 7 a.m., Wednesday, according to what Goyette family members told Drake.

State Police have not confirmed the domestic calls.

The shock of loss by violence has shaken the community to the core.

“I don’t know why he had the gun,” Drake said, presuming that Bova loaded it as he got out of the crashed jeep.

Police have not confirmed the make or caliber of the rifle used in the alleged murder.

But first responders worked to save Magen’s life.

AuSable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service reached Magen in time to begin the trip to the hospital in Plattsburgh.

AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department responded to the motor vehicle accident and helped police block off roads as the investigation got underway. Streets around Silver Lake Road were shut down for much of the day.

Police apprehended Bova quickly as neighbors shared information about his movements.

Dispatchers reported that the suspect was spotted on foot on Silver Lake Road about 9:20 a.m.

Within some 25 minutes, at 9:40 a.m., Bova was reported “in custody” by State Police from Zone 1, the Plattsburgh Troop B headquarters.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

The case will be tried by prosecution in Clinton County.

SCHOOLS LOCKED

AuSable Valley Schools were put in lockdown and lock-out as police alerted School Superintendent Paul Savage to the situation.

The security measure was put in place for just under an hour Wednesday morning.

“We had heard that there was an incident in the AuSable Forks community, a potential shooting,” Savage told The Sun in an interviwe.

“We immediately called a lockdown at our AuSable Forks Elementary School building, we enacted a lock-out the both the Middle/High School and at Keeseville Elementary as an extra precaution,” Savage said.

“Safety is the biggest concern. A Lockdown keeps everyone locked in their rooms, inside and out, completely, and a lock-out keeps everyone out of the building,” he said of the difference in protocol.

“I was in AuSable Forks Elementary throughout the situation to make sure all was safe.”

In addition, the School Resource Officer, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Therrien, was on premises at AuSable Forks Elementary School throughout the lockdown and until its conclusion, Savage said.

Lockdown was enacted 9:24 a.m. and released about 10:15 a.m., the superintendent said.

“We sent an All Call message to all of our families and parents in the district, and to faculty and staff, that’s about 1,600 calls.”

Once police reported the area was secure, Savage said, they sent out an update message about what happened, what the district did and also reported that everybody in the school buildings were kept safe.