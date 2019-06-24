Man pleads guilty in heroin case

PLATTSBURGH | Keith M. Moses, 31, of Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; Joseph Cronin, inspector in charge, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Boston Division; and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi J. Ritter.

Moses admitted that between Dec. 1, 2017, and Sept. 5, 2018, he supplied approximately 455 grams of heroin for distribution in Plattsburgh. On approximately 65 occasions, Moses sent heroin through the U.S. mail from New Jersey to a co-conspirator in Plattsburgh. Each of these packages contained, on average, 4.6 grams of heroin. Additionally, Moses transported larger supplies of heroin on at least three occasions from New Jersey to the co-conspirator in Ulster County. Each of these packages contained, on average, 23 grams of heroin. On approximately 20 occasions, the co-conspirator traveled to New Jersey to meet with Moses and receive heroin. Each of these packages contained, on average, 4.6 grams of heroin. The co-conspirator distributed the heroin in the Plattsburgh area and returned a portion of the drug proceeds to Moses.

Moses faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million when he is sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. Oct. 15, 2019.

This case was investigated by the DEA, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Plattsburgh City Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.