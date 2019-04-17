Man pleads guilty of trafficking drugs

PLATTSBURGH | A New York City man accused of trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl from New York City to Plattsburgh pleaded guilty in federal court last week.

Stephen Jacques-Scott, 33, pleaded guilty April 11 to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, both felonies.

Jacques-Scott faces 10 years to life in prison at his sentencing before U.S. District Judge Frederick Scullin on Aug. 14.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Jacques-Scott allegedly sold roughly 33.5 grams of crack cocaine in Plattsburgh on May 11, 2017.

Four days later, he distributed 27.9 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 14.5 grams of fentanyl, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith’s office.

On May 18, New York State Police pulled him over en route to Plattsburgh.

He was carrying 27.9 grams of crack cocaine on him in “an unnatural cylindrical object in the rear of his pants,” according to U.S. Attorney Jaquith’s office, which he’d intended to distribute in Plattsburgh.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Plattsburgh City Police Department contributed to this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer is prosecuting the case.