Many happy returns

HAGUE | Taxes are no laughing matter. Unless, maybe, you have your taxes done for free by Hague AARP Tax-Aide, where tax season becomes a time of friendship, renewing old acquaintances and even sharing a joke or two.

Last week, Tax-Aide volunteers celebrated another successful season at the home of Bob and Jan Whitaker, where they shared stories and listened to the final tally of this year’s tax preparations. The group did 350 tax returns, up 25 percent from a year ago and a far cry from the 30 that came to have their taxes done in the first year of operation more than a decade ago.

The mission of the program, sponsored by AARP and the IRS, is to help people of low to moderate income over 50 years of age — although it’s open to anyone, and the group is always seeking new clients.

TAX CODE

This year, said Jan Whitaker, more people may have come seeking help because of the uncertainties created by a major rewrite in the nation’s tax code.

“There was a lot of curiosity about how the changes would affect them,” she said. “There had been a lot of news coverage, so in some ways they were not at all surprised” by the differences. Mostly, “people were just delighted to get it done.”

About 20 volunteers, who are trained in intake, data processing and fact-checking, participate in the program. They may or may not have a numbers background, and the chief qualification is an interest in other people. Hague draws from a wide geographical region, being the only such AARP program between Glens Falls and Plattsburgh. Most come from the greater Ticonderoga area, although some come from as far north as Port Henry and as far west as Newcomb.

“People will drive a long way to get their taxes done,” Jan said.

CAMARADERIE

And there gets to be a sense of camaraderie — clients and preparers recognize each other in the store, Bob said, and clients will sometimes recognize each other from past years and take tax preparation as a chance to catch up. “There’s a lot of back and forth and a lot of laughter — it can be heartwarming,” Jan said.

Many of the returns are for people with fixed incomes and relatively simple, “although we do get some that are challenging,” Jan said. The numbers are plugged into software provided by Taxslayer, which submitted the winning bid to AARP. It comes with “what if?” windows that let the client see the difference between itemizing and taking the standard deduction — the standard deduction being more commonplace under the new tax code.

The oldest client this year was 96 and the youngest was 17. The greatest tax bill was $8,000 and the greatest refund was about the same. Upon hearing of such a sizable refund, one of the volunteers at last week’s party shouted out free tax advice: “Change your withholding!”

Jan thanked the volunteers, and they thanked her, for the good work.

“And probably most importantly, thank you to everyone’s spouses for putting up with this,” she said.

Everyone seemed to consider it a worthy trade-off.

“It just feels good to help people,” Bob said.