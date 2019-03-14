Maple Open House Weekends upcoming

WARRENSBURG | The Upper Hudson Maple Producers Association (UHMPA) will take part in New York state’s 24th-annual Maple Open House Weekends. A tree tapping ceremony to kick off the event in the region will be held Friday, March 15, at noon at Schneible Maple in Argyle.

Local, county and state government agency staff and elected officials will be on hand for the tapping, including a representative from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner’s office.

The Maple Open House Weekends take place March 23-24 and March 30-31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The public is invited to take a free tour of regional sugarhouses and see how maple syrup is produced. Visit upperhudsonmaple.com for more information about the event.

“Most sugarhouses offer samples and demonstrations, and many of the locations serve a pancake breakfast as well for a nominal fee,” said David Campbell, president of the UHMPA.

Participating sugarhouses for the 2019 Maple Open House Weekends include: