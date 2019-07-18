Mapping Schroon Lake bottom

× Expand Photo provided Chenelle Palyswiat, executive director of the Cloudsplitter Foundation, presents a $5,000 check to Mark Granger, president of the Schroon Lake Association.

SCHROON LAKE | Like the ivy at Wrigley Field, Eurasian watermilfoil dies back in the winter then springs to life with a vengeance come spring. With a heavy central stem and short whorls of soft, bristle-like leaves, it somewhat resembles a green bottle washer whose strands can grow up to 20 feet in length.

It tolerates colder water, so it springs to life earlier in the spring than native plants and races toward the water’s surface where it forms a dense mat on the surface that prevents needed sunlight from filtering down to other aquatic species. It fouls boat propellers, is yucky if not impossible to swim in and is undesirable to game fish and other organisms that make up a healthy Adirondack lake ecology.

The Schroon Lake Association has aggressively fought invasive species, and its members, in conjunction with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, will spend the summer criss-crossing the 9-mile-long water body, mapping the bottom to document vegetation and water depth. Milfoil will be of interest, as will the lake bottom itself, which is changing and becoming higher in places because of sediment deposits brought in by runoff from the Schroon River.

The project is made possible in part by a $5,000 grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation of Saranac Lake.

“Cloudsplitter has been very helpful in aiding many Schroon Lake community programs. We are extremely grateful for their help,” the Schroon Lake Association said in a release. Cloudsplitter’s mission is to improve the future for the flora, fauna, communities and people of the Adirondacks.

Glen Repko, a member of the Schroon Lake Association, said the project will map the bottom 30 feet at a swath using a transducer that reads physical features and converts the information into electronic signals. The technology is currently used on 20 Adirondack lakes.

The map will give the association a baseline so it can track changes in the lake bed in the future. Divers ply the waters each year to pull out aquatic invasives, which are a constant concern.

Milfoil “clogs the water and typically can kill a lake over a period of time,” Repko said.

The depth of the lake is a concern as well because deeper waters are essential for the survival of cold water fish such as lake trout and Atlantic salmon. But upstream sediment runoff has been making the lake more shallow, Repko said, with depths in places decreasing from 150 feet to 145 feet.

The Schroon Lake Association has been particularly aggressive in fighting invasives and ensuring the water quality, which is noteworthy for its cleanliness.

“You can drink the water right off Schroon Lake,” Repko said.