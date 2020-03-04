March 7 fundraising event for Donald Prosser

× Expand Photo provided Donald Prosser Donald Prosser takes a break outside Westchester Medical Center Trauma & Burn Unit recently to greet family members. Prosser is receiving regular treatment there for serious burns he suffered as a result of a fire Dec. 28 in his Warrensburg home. A benefit dinner is to be held Saturday, March 7, at Echo Lake Lodge to help him defray expenses he has incurred due to being out of work since the incident.

WARRENSBURG | Donald Prosser of Warrensburg suffered serious injuries several months ago in a fire, and his family members and friends are holding a fundraising event to help pay for medical and living expenses he’s since been incurring due to his hospitalization.

Prosser, a 25-year-old carpenter, has been unable to work since he suffered third-degree burns on his right hand and left foot Dec. 28 in a kitchen fire.

Prosser is a 2013 graduate of North Warren High School, and he attended Warrensburg Central into his pre-teen years.

A benefit spaghetti dinner — featuring raffles, a silent auction and recorded music — is to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday March 7 at Echo Lake Lodge, 175 Hudson St., in Warrensburg.

Donald’s mother, Regina Prosser of Adirondack said he’s being treated intermittently at Westchester Medical Centers Trauma and Burn Unit after an initial two-week hospitalization which included skin grafts and other surgery.

Donald Prosser is now treated as an outpatient at the center with appointments once per week until his injuries are healed, and the round trip is more than four and a half hours, she said. Just last week, his recovery had a setback with skin infections that are now being treated, Regina Prosser said.

“We are all trying to help him with his stressful financial situation,” she said, adding that her son will be out of work for at least six months, and perhaps longer — yet he and his fiancée Kaitlin Martindale are expecting a baby in June. “We are asking everyone, as one community, to come together and help him in his time of need.”

Regina Prosser said that on Dec. 28, her son was ice fishing on Brant Lake, returned to his Schroon Lake Road home in Warrensburg to fry up some of his catch, and burned his hand and foot while attempting to extinguish a grease fire in his kitchen, which was damaged in the incident.

The dinner features spaghetti and meatballs with salad. Recorded classic rock and country music is to be provided by One Smooth Deejay.

The event begins at noon, and entry donation is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for those under three years of age. Auction drawings are to be held at 4 p.m. and the 50-50 drawing is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information; to volunteer; or to make donations of food, cash or toward gift baskets, contact Regina Posser at 518-307-2806 or 769-2745 or Donald’s sister Billie Jean at 518-494- 5904 or 222-8654. ■