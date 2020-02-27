Mardi Gras fest this Saturday in Lake George

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall MariosRestauPaulNNancy Mario’s Restaurant proprietors Paul and Nancy Nichols pose outside their Lake George eatery in 2015 after they won a prestigious award. Mario’s is one of the 17 destinations on Saturday Feb. 29 for the new Lake George Mardi Gras event during which restaurants and taverns will be serving up New Orleans-style food alongside craft beers. Transportation is to be provided between the venues. Those holding tickets for the event, $5 each, can take unlimited shuttle rides, as well as enter raffles — one at each of the locations.

LAKE GEORGE | Many visitors to Lake George will be immersed cajun culture Saturday Feb. 29 as they participate in the Lake George Mardi Gras festival in which 17 restaurants and taverns will be participating.

To be held from noon to 5 p.m., each of the venues — primarily in Lake George — will be serving up gumbo, jambalaya or another New Orleans-style food at no extra cost alongside a craft beer that’s purchased.

Many of the taverns and the restaurants will be offering live music during the afternoon.

Two shuttles will be providing rides at no charge for those holding a ticket for the event, available for $5 at all the venues. One of the shuttles will be circulating in Lake George and the other is to travel between Cleverdale and Lake Luzerne. For those without a ticket, rides will be $1.

Several varieties of beer from Common Roots Brewery of South Glens Falls will be available at all of the participating establishments.

Lake George restaurants and taverns participating include Duffy’s Tavern, East Cove, The Garrison, The Barnsider, Mario’s Restaurant, Lake George Beach Club, 10 McGillis, Bella’s Deli, XXII Sporks, 163 Taproom, Charlie’s at the Marriott Courtyard, Gaslight Restaurant, King Neptune’s Lounge, The Lagoon, and TR’s Restaurant & Lounge at the Lake George Holiday Inn. Also participating are Sans Souci of Cleverdale and The Longhorn Restaurant of Lake Luzerne.

In addition to the food and beverages, each location is holding a raffle — each ticket-holder may enter. Prizes include gift certificates to area restaurants.

Nancy Nichols of Mario’s Restaurant said the Mardi Gras festival is a new event for Lake George.

“People will be having a really great time socializing and enjoying good food,” she said. ■