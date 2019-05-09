Market time approaches

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market Committee is planning for the 2019 season. Pictured from right to left are committee members Ann Lamb (Willow Wood Farm), Anthony Anselmo (The Garrison Gym), Matthew Courtright (TACC), June Curtis (Farmers Market adviser) and Carol Wood Ramundo (Farmers Market on-site manager) during a meeting at the chamber to recap the 2018 market and plan for the 2019 market.

TICONDEROGA | Even though frost at this time of the year remains a distinct possibility, thoughts are turning to garden produce, and when the gardens begin producing, Adirondack farmers markets can’t be far behind.

On July 6, the Ticonderoga Farmers Market will open and run through Sept. 28. The market operates Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wicker Wood (1114 Wicker St.) near the Walmart entrance and across from Christopher Chevrolet Buick. The market is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the signs of spring upon us, the longer days and the stronger sun, farmers are busy at work preparing for the season,” said June Curtis, market adviser.

Curtis said that this summer the market expects to have four fruit and vegetable farmers; one beef, chicken, pork and eggs farmer; one dairy/cheese vendor; and one maple syrup and honey vendor.

“If this materializes, it will be a very fine market,” she said. “We also have a few craft vendors that will visit us from time to time but not always on a regular schedule.”

The market is hoping for a bounce-back year in 2019 after two years that saw a dip in attendance. More farmers are getting out of the business, which limits vendors, Curtis said, and the 2018 summer was abnormally hot, which limited crowds. Markets that had attracted as many as 250 people declined to between 150 and 175.

GOOD NEWS

But there has been good news as well.

“Although our numbers were down, we made great strides in other areas,” Curtis said. “We’ve developed a stronger local following and have stepped up activities such as music and kids crafts. Anyone who attends the market for the first time usually returns.”

Three special events are scheduled for the third Saturday in July, August and September. July 20 will host the grand opening celebration with entertainment by Sometimes Three, consisting of Jessica Stoddard, Lance Clark and Mike Donahue. Friends of the Market Festival on Aug. 17 will feature the Just Passin’ Thru Band. In September, the Harvest Festival will welcome back the Loose Monkeys. Additional vendors will participate and kids activities will be offered. The committee is working with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to set up refreshment stands for these three events.

ARTISANS

The market is also a venue for artisans to display and sell their art. Vendors have offered alpaca products, balsam pillows, watercolors, quilts, prints, cards, wreaths, textiles, baskets and photography in past years.

Since its reorganization in 2014, the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market has enjoyed a considerable growth overall. Staffed then by an AmeriCorps for the Adirondacks program, the market was able to improve, enlarge and enhance the operation, Curtis said. In two years the market grew by 500 percent and became compliant with New York State Ag & Markets requirements, and made significant progress toward sustainability.

“Over the last few years, the momentum has continued and the market has become a destination, a place for people to comfortably mingle, a place alive with artistic, social and economic activities,” Curtis said.

According to TACC, The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market is a certified farmers market that has market rules that define who can sell and what can be sold at the market. There is an application process to accept new and returning vendors and advisers available to answer general inquiries and assist with the necessary paperwork should a vendor wish to certify with New York State Agriculture and Markets to be able to participate in the coupon programs.