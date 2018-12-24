Massage therapist open for business in Ti

× Expand Photo provided A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Hamsa Healing Touch Massage was held Dec. 7.

TICONDEROGA | To officially welcome Hamsa Healing Touch Massage to the Ticonderoga area business community, members of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 7.

“I would like to thank the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the community for a truly warm welcome. I quickly learned how beneficial attending the chamber’s networking events can be. I would also like to thank Roxie Curtis for offering a space for me to get started,” said Ellen Fitch, owner and operator of Hamsa Healing Touch Massage.

At Hamsa Healing Touch Massage, residents and visitors can receive therapeutic massage incorporating Swedish, deep tissue, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, reflexology and shiatsu.

Originally from Niskayuna, New York Fitch spent summers in Gull Bay and the Ticonderoga area. She recently moved to the area after becoming certified at the School of Massage Therapy in Albany.

Fitch said, through the power of a healing touch, massage and a calming atmosphere, she can assist in creating an optimal internal environment within the human body for tissue recovery and can help minimize the symptoms of chronic disease and stress.

Fitch will also provide education to her clients on massage and its long-term health benefits.

In addition to the on site table massage, those interested can receive in home or office table and chair massages. Gift certificates are also available.

“We are honored to welcome Hamsa Healing Touch Massage as one of our newest TACC members and locally owned and operated business,” said Molly Bechard, TACC visitor and member service manager.

Hamsa Healing Touch Massage is located at 105 Montcalm Street in downtown Ticonderoga. For more information, follow the Hamsa Healing Touch Massage Facebook page or call 206-818-9087.

For a Ticonderoga area business directory, calendar of events or area information, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619, visit ticonderogany.com or the TACC Facebook page.