Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride returns

PLATTSBURGH | The 16th-annual Foundation of CVPH Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride will take place Sunday, July 7, at Whiteface Mountain.

The 52-mile route will take cyclists from Whiteface to CVPH. Cyclists will be shuttled from CVPH to the mountain. The shuttle leaves the hospital at 7:30 a.m. and the mountain ride begins at 9 a.m. There is a $10 fee for the shuttle and a reservation is required. The 22-mile route will take riders from CVPH to Beekmantown Central School and back. Start time for this route is 10 a.m.

Registration before July 7 can be completed online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHFoundation or by calling Michelle Senecal at 518-314-3359. Checks payable to The Foundation of CVPH – Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride, should be mailed to: The Foundation of CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Cost to register before July 7 is $40 and for riders 18 and under or 65 and older, registration is $30. The registration fee on July 7 is $45 with a $10 discount for riders age 18 and younger and those over 65. Ride day registration will take place in the parking lot near the hospital’s Cornelia Street entrance beginning at 7 a.m. for the 52-mile ride and at 8:30 a.m. for the 22-mile ride. There will also be registration in the Whiteface Mountain parking lot at 8:15 a.m. for the 52-mile ride.

Riders under age 18 must have a signed consent form while those 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration includes a T-shirt, water, bananas, granola bars, rest stops, sag support and barbecue. Family and friends can purchase a lunch ticket for $10. The Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride supports the CVPH Travel Fund. Route maps and detailed written instructions are available on the foundation’s website.