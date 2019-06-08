Mayor’s Cup returns to Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo By Sarah Elizabeth Morris Sunrise Rotary unveiled its new T-shirt design for the Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta. Each year, the t-shirts are water-themed. All the money that goes to Sunrise Rotary is used to support community events and projects.

PLATTSBURGH | The Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival is returning for its 42nd year to the City of Plattsburgh, hosted by the Sunrise Rotary. The festival, which will take place Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7, is being held on Lake Champlain and will include non-stop activities for families.

The Champy Parade, dedicated to local lake monster Champ, will run through downtown Plattsburgh to kick of the festival July 4 at 3 p.m. Each float will be either Plattsburgh or Champy-themed.

After that, at the Monument Stage on the Plattsburgh Lions Club Band Shell, the first round of auditions for “Plattsburgh’s Got Talent” will start at 5:30. Unlike the last few events that only featured singing, people who were chosen to audition will perform a talent of any (family oriented) kind.

More information about “Plattsburgh’s Got Talent” can be found on the 97.5 Eagle Country website, where it says, “Entries must be submitted between now and June 28 at 5 p.m. in order to be eligible for a chance to perform in the live auditions which will take place July 4th downtown Plattsburgh. The semi-finals will be July 5th and the finals will take place July 6th! Third place will win $100, Second place $250, and first place will win $500 plus open for a performance at the historic Strand Theatre!”

The Glengarry Bhoys will be performing directly after the auditions at 7 p.m. and will end the day at 9:15 with fireworks.

On Friday, July 5, the semifinals will take place for “Plattsburgh’s Got Talent” at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a live concert of a yet-to-be-booked band.

The next day of the festival, Saturday, July 6, is going to be the busiest, with many events happening at the same time. It will start early in the morning at 9 a.m. with a farmers and crafters market at the Durkee Street parking lot, where people can browse and purchase locally grown and made food and crafts.

At the Trinity Park downtown, starting at 1 p.m. will be the Fun For Everyone event, which will include child/family appropriate activities and games. There will be food vendors and an airbrush tattoo booth.

At 10 a.m., the Sunrise Rotary’s annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta will start at the Naked Turtle. The regatta is split into three divisions: racing, cruising and multi-haul. The regatta will accept boats that are rowing or sailing crafted. Immediately after will be the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Also taking place at 6 p.m. at the Monument Stage will be the finals of “Plattsburgh’s Got Talent,” followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m. by Mr. Sipp the Mississippi Blues Child.

On the last day, Sunday, July 7, at 8:15 a.m., the CVPH foundation is hosting the 52-mile bike ride from Whiteface to CVPH or a 22-mile-ride ride. More information on the bike rides can be found on its website, cvph.org.