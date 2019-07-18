Mayor addresses DRI complaints

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Many people during the public session at the Common Council meeting voiced their opinions on the upcoming changes to the Durkee Street Lot.

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read recently addressed what he feels are misconceptions those in Plattsburgh have against the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project Prime Companies is planning.

After a complaint by a citizen during the public comment session at the Common Council meeting on Thursday, July 11, Read contradicted the most common accusations, or as he called them, “rumors,” against the project.

One of the most common complaints from residents has to do with the farmers market. Many people have voiced their opinions over the “destruction” of the farmers market in the Durkee Street Lot, as it brings in a lot of business and parking on Saturdays.

“Just to correct a couple of misconceptions — the farmers market isn’t being destroyed, it’s being moved in collaboration with the farmers market organization and made into a year-round facility insulated,” Read explained at the meeting.

He also regarded the loss of parking spots on Durkee Street. Though it’s true that a residential/commercial building will be built on half the lot, the total number of parking spots downtown will remain the same, he said. Those spots lost to the building and apartment residents’ cars will be made up in other parts of downtown.

“There isn’t any loss of parking spots,” Read said. “For every parking spot moved, there will be one replaced elsewhere. About a hundred spots will remain right in that direct facility.”

Though there are many who show up to council meetings that are opposed to the project, according to Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs and Peter Ensel, who have talked to people downtown, many business owners and residents are for the DRI, but cannot make it to the meetings to voice their opinions.