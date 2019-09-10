Mayor Blais eyes new food truck festival for village

× Expand Photo provided A waiting line extended for a quarter-mile to get into the 2019 edition of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival on the second day of its two-day tenure June 28 and 29 at the Lake George Festival Commons. The event, which annually crushes prior years’ attendance records, featured 13 food trucks this year as well as 58 wineries, distilleries and breweries,. Mayor Robert Blais is planning to hold a food truck competition and festival next year at the same venue, and he is predicting it will also be a rousing success.

LAKE GEORGE | Move over, Nashville, Tennessee; Upqua, Oregon; Smyrna, Delaware; and Springfield, Missouri — Lake George Village is likely to join your exclusive group.

The village will be hosting a food truck competition and festival next year, if Mayor Robert Blais’ plans become reality.

Blais unveiled his intentions for his food truck competition at the village board meeting held Aug. 19.

Blais said he would be organizing the festival on his own, as he has already done with several other village festivals that have since become extremely popular with the public.

“This is an idea I’ve had for several years,” he said, noting it might be a two or three-day summer event at the Lake George Festival Commons. “We’ll put up a pretty big prize — $2,500 or so — and food truck operators will compete for the championship which will also give them bragging rights.”

Blais said the food truck competition might be scheduled to occur one week prior to the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, which each year crushes previous years’ attendance records.

More than a dozen food trucks were featured at this year’s Adirondack Food & Wine Festival, held the last week of June on the Festival Commons. The event was so popular, there was regularly a line of people up to a quarter-mile long — three-to four abreast —backed up from the entrance gate through its two-day tenure.

Blais, the longest-serving mayor in New York history, said early this year he was planning to retire after his present term and take up a new career planning festivals and other events.

Several entrepreneurs have launched events in Lake George which have become quite prosperous while attracting many thousands of people to the village — and Mayor Blais was involved in planning most of these events, if not conceiving them.

Blais predicted that his food truck competition would be a huge hit with the public.

“Wherever they’ve had these contests, they’ve been very successful,” he said.