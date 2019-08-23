Mayor releases 2020 budget

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris A new budget: Mayor Colin Read announced his plan for the 2020 mayor’s budget during a press conference. According to the budget, the property tax rate has fallen to be lower than the original budget issued in 2017.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read held a press conference on Aug. 19 to announce the 2020 mayor’s budget. The early release of the budget is to give more time for deliberation and to make changes on the council’s part, and a public hearing on the budget will be held Friday, Aug. 30.

“If we do find any strategic efficiencies it’s better to know them earlier rather than later so we can put them in place before the next fiscal year,” Read said. “This approach we’ve been using has paid dividends … The city is continuing to reverse the steady decline in our fund balance that resulted in years of deficit spending.”

The budget is built to continue working on roads and infrastructure in the city, including fixing up public amenities. The budget covers this, while also lowering tax rates for residents.

“That’s our goal, to not increase taxes or burden people,” Councilor Jeff Moore commented.

Mayor Read mentioned that the general fund balance for 2020, which is $1,360,054, was in a “council specified range.” This means that the budget is within the tax cap, the maximum requirement of government tax a person or business may be required to pay.

“We now balance the books through prioritization and cost containment rather than property tax rate growth or fund balance depletion,” Read said. “From now on, our residents will share in this fiscal progress. Rather than bust the tax cap, we shall use additions to our property tax base to fund inflation-related costs, but also to refund past property tax increases. We must make our city affordable for retirees we need to remain here and millennials we want to come here. Meanwhile, we need to ensure our roads are safe, our public is safe and our finances are sound.”

U.S. data recently showed that a third of economists are expecting a recession to hit the United States in the year 2021. This was addressed by Read at the press conference and how it could affect the City of Plattsburgh.

“I don’t want to go into [a recession] with a zero fund balance,” Read explained. “We can’t afford to not take care of the city … It’s incumbent upon us to get fiscal support before that. There will be another recession, it’s just a matter of when it’s gonna be.”

The mayor’s budget for 2019 is available for viewing on the city’s website, cityofplattsburgh.com. The public hearing on Friday is at 11:00 a.m. at City Hall.