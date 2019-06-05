Mayor seeks re-election

× Despite his promise to be a “one-term mayor,” Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has announced that he will be seeking re-election in 2020.

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read has decided to run for re-election for 2020, where he hopes to serve his second four-year term. Despite originally planning to serve just one term, Read has decided that he has more to offer this city, and needs more time to accomplish what he set out to do during his first election.

One of Read’s main points is making the City of Plattsburgh stand out more as a city with activities and events, rather than just a tourist area.

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be anyone running opposition to Read.

Read previously stated while running for his first term that he would not run for a second, and would be a one-term mayor. However, this decision to run again was explained during a press conference following a city council meeting May 30.

“I’ve always said that I’m going to do this job as long as I need to, to put the city in a firm financial foundation,” Read said in a press conference. “Looking at (Plattsburgh’s financial) projections, it looks like we have our work to do; at least into 2023 or 2024. I’m incredibly pleased with the very difficult progress we’ve made up until now.”

During the common council meeting, there was a presentation regarding the financial situation of Plattsburgh, and the five-year plan the council has to cut necessary budgets and save money. According to the presentation, “We will increase the unassigned fund balance steadily over the next few years.”

The budget will be passed to Read to prepare for the 2020 mayor’s budget.

“I’m not ever going to leave the city without great confidence that everything is now in good hands,” Read said at the end of the conference. “There’s nothing more important to me than the financial, fiscal health of the city and the sustainability of the city, so I’ll run again.”