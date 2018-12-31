Mayor vetoes footbridge deal

× Expand File photo Mayor Colin Read on Monday vetoed a decision by the Common Council for the City of Plattsburgh to take ownership of the Webb Island Footbridge following repairs shouldered by the Plattsburgh City School District.

PLATTSBURGH | A deal to fix the Webb Island Footbridge has been torpedoed by Mayor Colin Read and will return to a reconstituted Common Council who will be seated later this week.

Read announced on Monday that he has formally vetoed the council’s decision to accept a deal offered by the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education to fix the pedestrian connection in exchange for the city taking ownership of the structure upon completion.

The mayor cited two primary concerns for his decision in a lengthy statement issued on Monday afternoon:

The resolution proposed by Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) was not in a “legally-appropriate form,” he said, and Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) may have voted on the deal despite having a conflict of interest.

The mayor asked city lawmakers to “remedy these procedural issues with the assistance of legal counsel.”

Read also cited cost as a factor for his decision, arguing the city can “ill-afford any new financial burdens,” calling it “bad economics” to invest upwards of $500,000 into an “obsolete 40 year old bridge near the end of its life.”

Engineers estimated repairs to the structure, which shaves about a mile off the daily commute for 40 students, would cost between $400,000 and $500,000 compared to $1.5 million for a replacement.

Furthermore, Read noted only the worst sections would be repaired — not the entire unit.

“While all hope the remaining unrepaired sections will last upwards of 15-20 years, equally extensive repairs could be necessary well before then,” Read said.

Read acknowledged state lawmakers had helped secure funding to aid the repairs.

But regular maintenance, and the cost of eventually razing the bridge, would require the city to set aside $289,424 annually, he said.

He also said it was easy to understand why the district wished to cede ownership of a bridge they've condemned, “especially since their contract with their bridge's revenue-producing customer, NYSEG, has recently ended and NYSEG has made alternative arrangements.”

The bridge was closed in 2017 after an engineering report deemed the structure unsafe.

LAWMAKERS REACT

Ensel has denied a conflict, noting his wife works in a position with the school district unrelated to the structure’s fate.

“I would also say that the mayor perhaps isn’t someone that should be speaking about a conflict,” said Ensel without elaborating.

“I’m very, very disappointed in his decision,” he said. “As I’m sure are several people who rely and depend on the bridge.

“I can’t express my disappointment enough.”

Dowdle called the mayor’s decision “unfortunate,” while Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) told The Sun she was disappointed, citing an obligation to keep the structure open for students and local residents.

“I hope that the (new) council will vote to override,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong disagreed that demolishing the structure would put a stress on the general fund.

“All capital projects are funded by bonding, and we would have ample time over the course of the next 20 years to find grant funding or other sources of funding,” she said.

NEXT STEPS

The decision comes after a 4-1 vote by the council on Dec. 20 to accept the deal.

Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said he wasn’t surprised by Read’s decision and was encouraged that four councilors “saw the merits of the resolution.”

The Common Council now can choose to override Read’s decision with a majority vote, reject the resolution or table it for a future meeting.

Lebrun noted two new lawmakers will take office on Thursday, portending a possible reversal.

“Although two new councilors will now join the Common Council, the Board of Education hopes that that majority view will persist and is available to work with the new councilors as they appraise themselves of this complicated issue,” Lebrun said in an email late Monday.

The council has 30 days to reconsider the district’s offer.

If the council doesn’t accept the deal, the BOE has indicated that they would vote to explore demolishing the structure.

“I can't yet say how the district will proceed if this veto of the majority vote stands after the 30-day period,” said Lebrun. “The district has been pursuing proposals for the demolition of the footbridge, but certainly hopes that this will not ultimately be necessary course.”

CALL FOR DISCUSSION

The most economic strategy, said Read, would be the installation of a pre-built bridge that will be less expensive to maintain.

He called for ongoing discussion between stakeholders, including the Plattsburgh City School District, Clinton County and other groups which “share an interest in the Saranac River Trail.”

“This is a discussion worth having,” Read said.

Read also asked the Common Council to consider bringing the issue to a public referendum.

The impasse, he said, may also present an opportunity to develop a more comprehensive program with Clinton County Public Transportation that would assist all high school students.

The mayor pointed out that only a few of the students displaced by the bridge's condemnation take advantage of the free bus passes provided as a result of the shutdown.

A student on Waterhouse Street who once walked a half-mile must now walk 1.5 miles to school, he said.

But each of the 100-or-so students in Ward 5 have always faced a walk of at least 1.6 miles, and some as far as 3.1 miles, said Read, who provided several maps to illustrate the range of distances.

“We as a community should come together to make the high school accessible to all students,” he said. “The city is willing to participate in discussions with the school district and the administrators of the county bus system to make safe and easy transportation available to all city high school students.”

VEHICULAR BRIDGE?

Read also floated the idea of a vehicular bridge, which he said would cost around $7 million, some of which may be eligible for CHIPs funding.

“What I really think is necessary is a real and thorough discussion on both the desirability of a crossing, and how many it serves, and what we should do as a community to allow all our children to get to high school safely and easily,” he said.

Lebrun called the prospects a “far-fetched, improbable idea,” citing the complexities and expense of introducing a new bridge into adjacent residential neighborhoods.

The district, he said, has not had any “meaningful conversations” about the concept “as no concrete proposal for such — nor even a reasonably-developed concept plan — has been advanced.”

“The district remains open to discussing any concepts, but the repair of the existing footbridge — because it is achievable and could be completed in a relatively short time period — remains the district's favored solution,” Lebrun said.

PRESSURE MOUNTING

By the council’s next meeting on Thursday, two new councilors — Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (Ward 6) — will have taken the place of outgoing councilors Dowdle and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

Moore has indicated that he would not be prepared to vote yes on the deal, and Gibbs has declined to comment on how she would vote, citing a need for more information.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was also absent during the last vote, and Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) voted no.

Pressure from members of the community to reach an agreement with the school district is also mounting.

Local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh has called for residents to contact City Hall and ask that the bridge be repaired.

The group’s post on Dec. 27 had been shared 366 times in less than five days, and was commented on nearly 70 times as of Monday morning.

One of those commenters was the city’s former engineer, Kevin Farrington, who took a shot at city officials for their handling of the situation.

“Bridge inspection reports can be scary, but they can be dealt with by professionals who understand them,” Farrington wrote. “It’s quite clear that nobody in the city is capable of doing so."

Lawmakers abolished the city’s Engineering Department in 2017 shortly before the structure was shuttered.

Others expressed anger, sadness and confusion that a deal had not yet been solidified.

“So many people, children and adults, depended on that bridge for quick and easy access to Plattsburgh High School and Momot schools, shopping, appointments,” another commenter, Tina Huggins, wrote. “Hoping they decide to fix it.”

“Think of the kids first... fix the bridge,” wrote Joan Parker.