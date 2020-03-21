Mayor warns people not to flush rags down toilets

Adobe Stock Flush Mayor Robert Blais to warn residents not to flush washcloths, rags and other non-dissolving items down the toilet.

LAKE GEORGE | A blockage caused by numerous rags in a village of Lake George sewer pipe was discovered Saturday, March 21, prompting Lake George Mayor Robert Blais to warn residents not to flush washcloths, rags, and other non-dissolving items down the toilet.

A sewer pipe was found blocked with rags and dish towels, he said, noting that such items could not only block sewage flow but cause the sewer pumps to break down, he told area media.

For several years, municipal officials have told their residents not to flush such items as baby wipes, personal hygiene wipes and similar items down the toilet, because they don’t dissolve and can block sewer pipes.

Flushing towels, washcloths and rags down the toilet are likely to prompt even more dire problems, Blais said, noting they could also cause a household’s sewer system to back up.

Saturday, Blais told the Post-Star that municipal workers who were inspecting sewer system operations on Saturday found a that one of the sewer pipes in Shepard Park was jammed with rags and dishtowels, blocking sewage flow.

Blais surmised that people who haven’t been able to purchase toilet paper due to hoarding prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, are now using cloth items instead — which could cause significant problems, he said. ■