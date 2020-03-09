Mayoral race update, city candidate drops

PLATTSBURGH | What began as a six-person race has now dwindled to four.

Miles N. Davis (D) recently withdrew from the Plattsburgh city mayor’s race citing “family issues, timing, petition season” among his reasons.

After about a week of deliberating, he perceived that the overall race’s evolving tone no longer aligned with his vision for the city, alluding to his own conversations and interactions with others involved. He said in a Facebook post, “it has turned for the worse. It has become a battle of ego and selfishness. Of deceit and lies.”

His intentions are to remain in the local political sphere moving forward, mentioning plans to run for the Ward 3 councilor seat in 2022. He says there are more updates to come.

Davis endorses Dorjee

Following his exit from the race, Davis endorsed Tenzin Dorjee (D), a downtown business owner, in what he claims was an effort to “stop the misinformation and chaos erupting from our local politics”.

With less than a month left to gather and file 5 percent of signatures from city voters within their party lines before the April 2 due date, Dorjee will be knocking on doors just like Scott Beebie (R), the only remaining Republican candidate, Christopher Rosenquest (D) and incumbent Mayor Colin Read (D).

Dorjee recently spoke up at a heated county planning board meeting on the topic of parking and the city’s ever-evolving plans to anticipate and respond to the need for available spots downtown both during and after impending construction on the Durkee Street lot.

The Durkee issue

With his business located not far from the commonly acknowledge unofficial truck loading/unloading zone on Bridge Street in front of Our House Bistro and Green Room, Dorjee noted that city representatives had not been in contact with him on this issue, though Director of Community Development Matt Miller had said during his presentation to the County Planning Board that downtown businesses were being communicated and collaborated with to the best of the city’s ability.

Another Democratic candidate for mayor in 2020, Roseqnuest, has said all candidates in this particular race will need to take a position on the Durkee Street development and planning process considering its contested nature as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant funds awarded back in 2016.

Key entities emerging in discussions surrounding the lot and nearby Saranac River Trail are the City of Plattsburgh, Prime Companies/Prime Plattsburgh, the County Planning Board, Saratoga Associates and Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition.

City residents cast their primary votes on June 23. ■