McDonald’s to be rebuilt

PLATTSBURGH | The McDonald’s restaurant on Margaret Street will be demolished and reconstructed to include a dual-lane “drive-thru.”

The new McDonald’s is also expecting to include new parking, a trash enclosure, landscaping, drive up kiosks and better utilities and lighting. The plan was again reviewed by the City of Plattsburgh’s planning board at the meeting on July 22. The last time it was taken to the planning board was back in April, when Bohler Engineering, which has been planning the new McDonald’s, was requested to make several changes to the “drive-thru” lanes, storm management system and dumpster. The restaurant also plans on ridding of the play place that sits in the back currently.

Steve Wilson, who has been presenting the updated plans on behalf of Bohler Engineering, explained that the new McDonald’s will have two, “drive-thru” lanes. Since the last presentation, Bohler added a median between the lanes on the suggestion of the planning board. This is due to the location of a second entrance, which was pointed out that it would make it easy for people to cut in front of other cars in the “drive thru.” The median would prevent that, and was accepted by the board.

Wilson also told the board about the new storm management system, which the current McDonald’s does not have now. Bohler, as Wilson said, went “above and beyond” with the design.

“We’ve reworked the storm water management system dramatically to incorporate green infrastructure practices on the project,” Wilson said. “We have switched this area to a pocket wetland, which consists of areas of standing water and what’s referred to as low and high marsh.”

This natural storm management system will allow the McDonald’s to have a draining system while maintaining green space.

The problem that is again delaying the plan to demolish the current McDonald’s and rebuilding a newer restaurant, is the location of the dumpster. At the last planning board meeting, the committee told Bohler to move the dumpster. However, due to miscommunication, rather than move it to the corner of the parking lot, the company instead included a fence that matches the building to hide it better. The reason for the location next to the back door is to make it safer and easier for employees, who apparently take out the garbage 50-75 times a day.

The committee’s concerns include conflicts between garbage trucks and delivery trucks.

“We’re still not happy with the dumpster,” Board member Maurica Gilbert said. “What about when the garbage guy comes? You’ve got a big garbage truck and he needs to pull in here and take his forks and dump it over his head, and then these people need to back out and then some of them are probably waiting for deliveries and some of them are trying to get in alive. It’s a little bit too multi-purpose of a driveway.”

The next planning board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall.