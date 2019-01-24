McKibben brings climate change message to Plattsburgh

× Bill McKibben spoke to a crowd of approximately 200 people at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church on Jan. 14. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Rising sea levels. Melting ice. Droughts. Fires burning more quickly, and more frequently, on the west coast. People in coastal towns displaced by dramatic changes to the landscape.

Bill McKibben, a world-renowned environmentalist and founder of 350.org, painted a vivid picture of a world forever changed by fossil fuels and what he characterized as companies insistent on perpetuating practices despite known adverse effects to the environment.

Approximately 200 people packed the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church last week to hear him speak.

McKibben has been involved in the climate fight for 30 years, and in that time the urgency to act has only vaulted:

“Things have gone from the abstract and theoretical to the extremely dangerous,” he said. “This is the reality now, there’s nothing abstract or theoretical or in the future about climate change. It’s become the dominant daily fact of the world that we inhabit, by far the biggest thing that human beings have ever done.”

McKibben said that as coal and gas burns, the carbon that process releases into the atmosphere, “traps heat that would otherwise radiate back to space.”

That heat is trapped in the air — which is heating, he said — and in the oceans, which are also heating.

As he spoke, a video showing a birds-eye view of a fjord flickered on by his side, an enormous piece of ice fell from the side of a mountain and rolled into the ocean below.

He had a realization, seeing that in person, he said.

“This is what happens now on our planet, and the results are being felt in every way and by every person, beginning of course with the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet.”

But there is hope.

“Ten, 20, 30 years ago when we talked about climate change we didn’t have a confident answer as to what we were going to do to replace coal and gas and oil. We knew we had to, but exactly how was still difficult,” he said.

“The price of the solar panel has dropped 90 percent in the last decade. It’s now the cheapest way to generate power around the planet, followed very closely by wind turbines.

“Engineers have done their job. If we wanted to fix this problem, we could. We could make enormous steps very, very quickly. And people are talking about it.”

McKibben repeatedly hailed freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx) and her push for the Green New Deal, an effort to encourage the phasing out of fossil fuels with bolstered investment in environmentally-friendly infrastructure and jobs.

Legislative action — like implementing a Green New Deal, a carbon tax or banning fracking — is a start, according to McKibben.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also proposed a statewide Green New Deal as part of his executive budget rollout last week.

The governor said a transition to clean energy will spur growth of the green economy and prioritize the needs of low- to moderate-income state residents.

“While the federal government shamefully ignores the reality of climate change and fails to take meaningful action, we are launching the first-in-the-nation Green New Deal to seize the potential of the clean energy economy, set nation’s most ambitious goal for carbon-free power, and ultimately eliminate our entire carbon footprint,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor previously banned fracking in the state and announced a plan to phase out coal power by 2020 while mandating 50 percent of the state’s power to be generated by renewable sources by 2030.

And the governor joined with several states last year to form a coalition following the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord.

McKibben said legal action, like the state attorney general’s office lawsuit against Exxonmobil for allegedly defrauding investors by misleading them about the impact of climate change on the company’s future, also plays a part.

But nothing will happen without massive grassroots movement.

“We have to figure out how to make this change happen fast, and to do it we have to break the power of the fossil fuel industry,” he said. “And the only way we can do that is by pushing, pushing, pushing hard.”

“This is the challenge of our time,” McKibben continued, looking out across the rows and rows of pews filled with people. “I can’t guarantee that we’ll win, but I can guarantee that if you join in this fight you’ll have brothers and sisters in every corner of the planet that are doing it with you.”