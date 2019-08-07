Measles outbreak reaches Quebec

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris GOT IMMUNIZED? Plattsburgh, immunization clinics are held on the first floor of the Clinton County Health Department at 32 Court St. The dates and times of these clinics can be found on the events calendar on the Health Department’s website. Call 518-565-4848 to schedule an appointment.

PLATTSBURGH | Health departments in the North Country are urging everyone in the area to make sure they are vaccinated against measles, and if not, to get the immunization shot. The outbreak of measles was recently confirmed across the border in Quebec, only a half-hour drive from Plattsburgh.

Measles are at an all-time high in America in 25 years, reaching almost 1,200 cases.

According to a news release previously sent out by the health department in May of this year, “Measles affects the lungs and airways. It causes a rash and fever, and may lead to serious symptoms. Many people with measles have complications such as diarrhea, ear infections or pneumonia. Ear infections occur in about one out of every 10 children with measles and can result in permanent hearing loss. Measles can lead to a brain infection which can cause permanent brain damage. A small number of people who get measles will need hospitalization and if complications including pneumonia or encephalitis (brain swelling) occur, death can result. Measles during pregnancy increases the risk of early labor, miscarriage and low birth weight infants. Measles can be more severe in people with weak immune systems.”

Measles can be spread before symptoms even start, so if someone who isn’t vaccinated was possibly exposed to measles, they should see their health care provider immediately to get a vaccination. They should also get any unvaccinated family members or friends that they spent time with to go to the doctor as well.

“The most important thing is knowing your vaccination status,” Peggy LaBombard with the Clinton County Health Department said. “If you are not vaccinated, you should get it as soon as possible.”

Though most cases of measles in the U.S. were found in southern New York and the city, that doesn’t mean Clinton and Essex Counties can’t take precautions. In fact, precautions, by vaccination, is the main thing that will prevent an outbreak in the area.

“Measles outbreaks are occurring worldwide,” according to a recent Clinton County Health Department news release. “International travelers who are not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles and other communicable diseases run the risk of bringing these illnesses back home with them to affect their family and their community.”

Two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination gives a 97 percent chance of immunity against the disease. The doses are administered 28 days apart, and parents are especially encouraged to vaccinate their infants and children.

“If you have questions or concerns about measles and/or if you don’t know whether you have ever received the MMR vaccine, check with your healthcare provider,” suggested the Essex County Health Department. “If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department. There is no harm in getting another dose of MMR vaccine even if you are already protected against measles (or mumps or rubella). To learn more about measles, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2170/.”

New York has also set up a measles hotline in the midst of this breakout. For anybody with questions on measles or the vaccine, call 888-364-4837.