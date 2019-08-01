Meet Indian Lake’s Citizen of the Year

× Expand Photo provided Indian Lake Town Supervisor Brian Wells presents Citizen of the Year plaque to Terry DeArmas.

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Town Board, at its July 8 meeting, unanimously passed a resolution naming Terry DeArmas as Indian Lake Town Citizen of the Year.

DeArmas and her husband, Robin, built a home in Indian Lake in 2004 after visiting the Adirondacks annually from their home in Florida for a cross-country ski trip. Since that time, she has been involved in many organizations, taking on roles and tasks to benefit the Indian Lake community.

DeArmas served as the president of the Indian Lake Garden Club for several years and is current secretary. Through the garden club, she was recruited to volunteer with the Regional Inlet Invasive Species Plant Program. DeArmas presently serves as the Indian Lake coordinator for that program, helping to eradicate Japanese knotweed, an invasive species, from local waterfront properties.

As a member of the Country Christmas Tour Steering Committee, DeArmas has co-chaired a bake sale, the organization’s only fundraising event. Aware of her abilities and work ethic, the Indian Lake Theater Board asked DeArmas to join the board, and in 2016 she was named the president of that board. She became a member of the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation (ILCDC) in 2017, an organization that assists local businesses as well as works with the town to develop a comprehensive plan. She is now a member of the ILCDC Board.

DeArmas is also a member of North Country Crafters.

In her spare time, along with her husband, she enjoys cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and paddling around the Adirondacks.

Indian Lake Town Supervisor Brian Wells was delighted to present DeArmas with the honor.

“Terry is truly deserving of this award, as she exemplifies the individual who embraces their community with passion and compassion,” Wells said. “Not only do the volunteer organizations that Terry belongs to benefit from her selfless dedication, but so do the many individuals who make up our community. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Terry as an individual who makes a difference.”

Upon receipt of a plaque of the resolution, DeArmas said, “It is a pleasure to live in this community we chose to live in.”