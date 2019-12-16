Meeting on rail corridor’s future set for Tuesday in North Creek

NORTH CREEK | The future of Warren County’s rail corridor which extends through the towns of Stony Creek, Warrensburg, Thurman, Chester and Johnsburg will be the topic of a public meeting this week.

To be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek, this “community conversation” on the rail bed’s future is to include county officials who will explain their preliminary decision to pursue “abandonment” of the railroad — which doesn’t necessarily preclude resumption of rail service if freight traffic is deemed feasible.

Several weeks ago, the county’s Public Works Committee voted to pursue legal abandonment. At this meeting, county supervisors discussed how utilizing the corridor for a rail-trail, hosting hikers and bicyclists, would attract tens of thousands of visitors to northern Warren County and boost the local economy. This rail-trail, several people at the meeting said, would provide both visitors and local residents a “world class” experience traversing into pristine wilderness — and provide for pedestrians to access Tahawus, which features remnants of mining and smelting operations that date back to the 1800s.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the Community Conversation, sponsored by the Johnsburg Town Board, would be informative.

“There’s a lot of apprehension over there the county is going, and a lot of misunderstanding about what legal abandonment realluy means, so this will be a meaningful meeting for many people,” she said. ■