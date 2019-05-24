Memorial Day events slated in Ti area

TICONDEROGA | All are invited to experience the Ticonderoga area Memorial Day Weekend with multiple celebrations, events and family focused opportunities in Hague, Crown Point and Ticonderoga.

May 24-27

Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day Weekend Celebration: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, military drills, historic trades and fatigue duties will showcase the struggles of soldiers in the Continental Army.

Narrated boat tours aboard the Carillon will be held Saturday and Sunday on the same shores of Lake Champlain that American sailors traversed in 1777.

The sacrifices of American soldiers will be remembered during a patriotic ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m.

A full lineup of activities and programs offered throughout the weekend include daily tours in the fort, King’s Garden and museum exhibition spaces, historic trades programs, ongoing soldiers’ life programs, weapons demonstrations, the Mount Defiance experience and the battlefield hiking trail. Visit fortticonderoga.org for more information or call 518-585-2821.

Silver Bay YMCA Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Memorial Day Weekend (Eaglepalooza) is open to all. During this weekend, military families and civilians may come together to celebrate veterans with a visit from Lee Woodruff, custom programming, lectures, a barbecue picnic lunch, ice cream socials, live entertainment, field days and more. Contact Silver Bay at 518-543-8833 to make reservations or book accommodations. Visit silverbay.org for more information.

Saturday, May 25

Hague Memorial Day Celebration Parade & FunFest

FunFest — sponsored by the Hague Senior Citizens Club and the Town of Hague, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hague Town Park, Route 9N. Mike’s Karaoke from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cambridge Band live concert at 12:30 p.m. UpYonda Farms, Penelope The Clown, crafters, jewelry, spices, White Elephant, games for the family, bouncy house, food by the local Fish & Game Club and more.

Parade — 2 p.m., Route 8 to Hague Town Park on Route 9N. Bands, floats, clowns, classic cars and more. Prizes for: Best in Parade, Most Creative, Most Patriotic, Best Adirondack, Most Humorous, Best Youth and Honorable Mention Adult and Youth. Winners to be announced at memorial service.

A memorial dedication service will honor all military after the parade. Speakers will be Dr. John C. McDonald Jr., Ticonderoga School District superintendent.

Elks Lodge chicken barbecue, 11:30 a.m. Food to include half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and butter for $12. Funds will support Lodge #1494 and their charitable programs.

Sunday, May 26

Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration

9:30 a.m. — Ecumenical church service, steps of the Congregation Church

Noon — Park opens with amusements, rides, food and vendors (ride bracelet day)

Noon to 5 p.m. — Penelope the Clown sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union

1-4 p.m. — Big truck show

2-5 p.m. — Loose Monkeys will perform a variety of music

6-9 p.m. — North Country Travelers will perform traditional country music

Dusk — Fireworks display over Veterans Park

Monday, May 27

Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration

9 a.m. to noon — Solemn cemetery tour

1 p.m. — Park opens with amusements, rides, food and vendors

1-5p.m. — Penelope the Clown

2 p.m. — 151st annual Memorial Day Parade on Main Street “American Legion, Celebrating 100 Years”

4- 6 p.m. — Grit-N-Whiskey, live country band

6 p.m. — Park closes

Visit the Crown Point Memorial Day Facebook page to stay up to date on event details.

