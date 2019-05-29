Memorial Day in Warrensburg

× 1 of 2 Expand During the Warrensburg Memorial Day Ceremony May 27, members of the Warrensburg American Legion Post 446 watch as a member of their group places a wreath at the base of a monument honoring local citizens who died in combat. × 2 of 2 Expand Participants in the Warrensburg Memorial Day ceremony May 27 salute as Warrensburg High School student Grace Cupp (foreground) sings the national anthem. Event emcee Gene Pierce, an official with the local American legion, is at right. His daughter, Meghan Pierce, is at left backed up by a number of local veterans. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | Local American Legion official Gene Pierce gazed out at the crowd of several hundred citizens gathered May 27 for Warrensburg’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

After he and others praised the soldiers and sailors who sacrificed their lives for the nation, he turned attention to those gathered to pay their respects.

“Everywhere I go in this town, young people come up to me and say ‘Thank you for your service,’” said Pierce, who grew up in New York City. “Your children are the most respectful youngsters I’ve met anywhere, and that’s a reflection on the local parents.”

But Pierce also had some advice for the young folks in the crowd — he urged them to listen to the stories of their elders.

“Youngsters, if an older veteran wants to talk, don’t roll your eyes and say ‘Oh Grandpa, I’ve heard this story before’ — instead, listen to what they have to say, because once they pass on, their stories are gone.”

Pierce also noted that members of the legion and VFW veterans organizations, with the help of local scouting troops, were decorating 1,300 graves of area military personnel in various local cemeteries.

“We’re making sure we are honoring every veteran of Warrensburg and Thurman,” he said, adding that this June is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and a local ceremony marking the date might be held.

American Legion chaplain Mark Semon read the names of the local veterans who died between November 2017 and Veterans Day 2018: John Cunningham Jr., Walter Eichler, Roger J. Murry Jr., William A. Morehouse, Robert E. Butler, Wesley E. Webster, Thomas Lloyd, John “Jack” Arehart, Norman C. Benoit, Roland Haskell, Rachel French McGrath, Stephen McNeill, Donald H. Block Sr., David Degan, Thomas A. Conner, Melvin B. Levine, Charles Webster, Carson E. Parker, Walter E. Cole, Vincent A. Frisbie and Richard A. Ovitt.

The local legion and VFW’s honor guards conducted a rifle-firing salute, then Warrensburg High School sophomore Joe Nissen played taps on his trumpet.

The ceremony began with Semon giving an invocation.

“We stand together in honoring our soldiers and sailors — true American patriots — who answered the nation’s call for help when it was needed,” he said.

Warrensburg High School student Grace Cupp sang the national anthem, accompanied by the school’s marching band.

Two local residents read classic patriotic essays: young veteran Megan Pierce recited “Flander’s Field” and Bonni Roth read “America’s Answer.”

VFW commander Phil Baker read a roll call of the local military personnel who died serving in the nation’s wars and conflicts since World War I.

A parade preceded the service. It featured vintage military vehicles, including a 12-feet-tall tank recovery vehicle, a 1945 high speed track vehicle, and a 50-millimeter Howitzer cannon. They all had been transported from Rockland County days earlier on seven tractor trailers.

Concluding the ceremony, the people in the crowd held hands and sang “God Bless America.”

Just as the patriotic singing ended, two military planes dove low overhead for several passes: local undertaker John Alexander flew a 1941 military trainer, and his friend Brett Dunkley, a bush pilot from Alaska, was piloting a World War II biplane.