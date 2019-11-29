Memory tree lighting, Taste of Tri-Lakes set for Dec. 3

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff Memory Tree Taste Tri Lakes Dozens of people witness the lighting of the North Warren Memory Tree and sing Christmas carols in a celebration held annually in downtown Chestertown in conjunction with the Taste of Tri-Lakes. This year’s edition of this dual event that launches the holiday season in the region is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 3.

CHESTERTOWN | Residents of northern Warren County will be kicking off the holiday season with traditional small-town spirit this Tuesday, as the town’s Christmas tree is lit up, carols are sung and people socialize while sampling creations from local chefs.

The Chestertown Rotary Club’s beloved holiday Memory Tree lighting and the annual Taste of Tri-Lakes event are to be held together from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 3 in downtown Chestertown.

More than a half-dozen area restaurants will serving samplings of their specialties in tents set up at the intersection of Main St. and Riverside Drive.

Jaki Rainsberger will be leading the caroling around the tree beginning at 6 p.m. and song sheets will be passed out. The tree lighting is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m., but the Taste of the Tri-Lakes will extend from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold for either $1 of $2 depending on what is served up.

Children will be roasting marshmallows at several bonfires — and many of those confections will end up in s’mores. There’s likely to be free coffee for adults.

Horse-drawn carriage rides may be available.

The Chestertown Rotary’s Memory Tree is a treasured tradition, with people buying a light to honor those who have had a positive impact on their lives.

Contributions for each name will serve as a fitting memorial this holiday season, as the proceeds will help support local families in need through the food pantry, heating fuel assistance, clothing, and other charitable efforts.

The Memory Tree is to continue to light up downtown Chestertown for several months. This year’s tree was donated by Rotarian A.J. McGuire. During the tree-lighting ceremony, recognition will be given to Bob Case, Joe Turcotte, and others who passed away this year.

Sterling Well Drilling provided equipment to assist in harvesting and setting up the tree. Braley & Noxon Hardware and Gallo Realty also donated towards the dual celebration.

The food-sampling aspect of this community celebration is sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, which has sponsors a variety of events throughout the year.

Business Alliance publicist Cindy Mead said the joint holiday venture was a fitting way to share the holiday spirit.

“This is a traditional, festive way for the area citizens community to get together, socialize, and kick off the holiday season,” she said. “Bring family and friends for a fun-filled, meaningful celebration!” ■