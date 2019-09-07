Meyer ready for opening of Boquet Valley

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Boquet Valley Central School District Superintendent Josh Meyer on the newly repainted floor of the Lake View Campus gymnasium. Meyer said many school staff, teachers, administrators and board members have worked hard over the summer to prepare the schools for the new district’s first day of school, Sept. 5.

WESTPORT | Boquet Valley schools are ready to start day one. The newly formed school district is blending staff, curriculum and traditions from former Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools.

The gym floors are repainted to reflect the Griffin mascot in school colors, blue and gold.

The floors shine like they always do on the first day of school.

New computers for classrooms include 50 desktop machines from CV-TEC, plus a shipment of new Chromebook laptops.

WiFi access and internet systems are rebuilt to be the same in both buildings.

The one tech caveat, Superintendent Josh Meyer told The Sun, is that teachers have not yet been able to migrate individual web pages over to the new school website.

“So we’ve been putting class supply lists on the Boquet Valley Central School Facebook page and on our new web page,” he said.

“Overall, we should be on track in terms of tech,” Meyer said.

High school students will find a few new teachers and an improved selection for elective class choices.

The district will offer three Advanced Placement classes this year: AP U.S. History, AP Computer Science and AP English 12, Meyer said.

College level Bridge Courses through North Country Community College will continue.

There will be a new Spanish 1 class.

“And combining the electives from each school will provide students with a lot more options to choose from,” Meyer said.

Student services have been bolstered, to incorporate an Academic Support Period at the end of every school day.

Boquet Valley hired a third school counselor to help address what parents had expressed was a missing resource in previous school staffing.

And a new Director of Student Support Services was hired to spearhead integration of former Westport and ELCS AIS and Response Through Intervention (RTI) programs.

“The new director is an administration level position,” Meyer said. “Olga ‘Nelly’ Collazo will focus on academic support structures, integrating them from former programs into both campuses. She also oversees the counseling services. The idea there is to ensure continuity.”

The new student support administrator will see that the merged district coordinates services effectively, Meyer said.

Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has assigned Deputy Robert “Bob” Rice to work as the full-time school resource officer for the Boquet Valley schools, dividing 40 hours a week for on-site law enforcement and outreach. He will divide the work week between the schools and at events.

What can students expect when they walk through the Boquet Valley doors?

“Both buildings are going to look very different,” Meyer said.

“We have a lot of new staff throughout: support personnel, teachers and administrators. There are also a lot of familiar faces, too,” he said.

Very little has changed for the elementary grades, kindergarten through grade five, Meyer said.

The central District Office is located at the Lake View campus, in Westport, with a separate entrance on the sidewalk near the parking lot. The meeting area and office were formerly resource rooms for special education services there.

A plain printed sign was placed beside the door. But Meyer said new signs for the buildings are ready to be placed on the walls.

Teachers are moving into new classrooms, some relocating entire stacks of boxes, equipment and supplies from one school to another.

Longtime middle school social studies teacher Brad Schrauf was in the process of relocating his room from the Elizabethtown (Mountain View) campus to the Westport (Lake View) campus last week.

“I’m really very excited about this,” Schrauf said.

Schrauf, who lives in Westport, has grown children who attended and graduated from the Westport school.

Asked what’s on the social studies curriculum this year, he said he’s developing a few plans to help students interact.

Boquet Valley administrators, teachers and staff have worked hard through a very short summer to prepare for the merged student population.

There will be new experiences for everyone, Meyer said.

“The teachers are optimistic about the upcoming year,” Meyer said.

“But change is hard for everybody. There is always some fear of the unknown.”

Griffin sports have already started and that has been going really well, the superintendent said.

“Honestly, I’m very excited,” Meyer said.

“There just comes a time when, you know, you can only plan so much, and you’re ready to go.”

That time is Thursday, Sept. 5.