Midwest farm, outdoor chain to set up shop in Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo provided Runnings, a Midwest farm and outdoor chain, is set to open up shop in Plattsburgh this fall. Pictured: The new Runnings store in Malone.

PLATTSBURGH | Runnings, a Midwest farm, outdoor and home goods chain, will be opening up shop in Plattsburgh this fall.

The store will take over an 87,000-square-foot building at 57 Centre Drive, the former home of Kmart.

Plattsburgh’s Kmart was one of 64 stores closed last April after it was deemed unprofitable by corporate headquarters.

Runnings plans to renovate the building and open their new location sometime this fall.

The chain offers a wide range of products, including guns, one-pound bags of poppy seeds and plush goose toys for dogs. The store also typically sells equipment for fishing and other outdoor activities, lawn, garden and farm supplies and tools.

The company has said that the new location will create upward of 70 new jobs in the area.

It’s unclear if that fully replaces the number of jobs lost with the departure of Kmart. A spokesman for the company would not elaborate at the time of the closure how many employees would be impacted.

EXPANSION

Runnings has 45 stores across the country, focused primarily in the Midwest but with a recent shift to the Northeast, with stores popping up in Connecticut, New Hampshire and now New York.

With the opening of the store in Plattsburgh, paired with a planned location in Jamestown, that brings the company’s New York presence up to nine stores.

A location was also opened in Malone, Franklin County, last year.

Altogether, the company employs more than 2,200 people.

“We open new stores where there is a strong demand from customers who live and love the rural lifestyle,” CEO Dennis Reed said in a statement. “We’re very excited to open our doors and serve customers in these two communities with a wide selection of trusted brands, competitive prices and hometown friendly customer service.”

The family-run company was founded in 1947.