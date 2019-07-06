Minerva Day returns with array of events

× Expand Photo by Mike Corey World War II veterans (left to right) Jack Norton, Bill Bailey and Bob Savarie share memories of olden days as they ride on a float in 2016 for Minerva Day’s parade. A triathlon, vendors, rock music, a potluck supper, an art show and fireworks join the hometown parade for this year’s Minerva Day celebration, set primarily for Saturday, July 6.

OLMSTEDVILLE | The Town of Minerva’s namesake festival — embraced by generations of area citizens — is to be held primarily Saturday, July 6, with a full roster of events.

For decades, citizens of both northern Warren and southern Essex counties turn out to celebrate Minerva Day, with events scheduled in Olmstedville and at the town beach on Minerva Lake.

The 32nd-annual Minerva Day features live musical entertainment, a hometown parade, activities for children, an art show, an ever-popular fishing derby, fireworks and a community potluck dinner. All day, garage sales are to be held throughout town.

The day starts off with a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Minerva Town Hall. A triathlon that features running, bicycling and paddling starts at 8 a.m. at Olmstedville Dam — where it also concludes.

Vendors and representatives of community groups — including the Minerva Emergency Preparedness Committee — will man booths from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Courtney Park in Olmstedville. Artwork of local artists will be on exhibit in an art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Minerva’s new Community Center.

The fishing derby, held from 10 a.m. to noon on Donnelly Beach at Minerva Lake, allows entrants from 6 months old to 16 years of age, according to organizer Mike Corey.

“In years past, we’ve had babies fishing — with a little help from their parents,” he said, noting that 35 or so children annually compete.

Saturday also features an open house from 9 a.m. until noon at Klippel’s Maple Knoll Farm where people can tour their maple sugar operation while they sip complimentary coffee or lemonade and eat donuts. Also, St. Mary’s Church in Minerva, historically known as Irishtown, is holding an open house from 10 a.m. until noon.

As is traditional, the Minerva Historical Museum will open for the season on Minerva Day beginning at 2 p.m. featuring an exhibit on Tahawus and a ceremony to honor the town’s Citizen of the Year — Kathleen DeGuilme. She is a town employee who runs the Minerva meal site and volunteers for many community efforts.

The Minerva Hometown Parade is to roll through town beginning at 5 p.m. It starts at Sporty’s Iron Duke Saloon and proceeds for a half-mile to Minerva Lake. Shortly afterward, the festival shifts into high gear at Donnelly Beach with Minerva’s annual community potluck dinner, attracts 150 or so people annually. Rock music by the Gregson Brothers Band starts at 6:30 p.m., and this gathering includes a bounce house for children, popcorn and games.

A dramatic fireworks show occurs at about 9:30 p.m., which Corey said is one of the best in the southern Adirondacks.

On Sunday, alumni of Minerva Central School are to hold a brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Minerva Lake Pavilion, and the art show reopens from noon to 3 p.m. at the Community Center.

On Sunday evening, an event is held that displays the geniality of the Minerva community. A “Thank You” concert is held in Olmstedville’s Courtney Park to show appreciation toward those who attended Saturday’s festivities. This year, the rock band Fingerdiddle is to perform from 6 to 8 p.m.