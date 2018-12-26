Minerva gets new community center

× The Minerva community center getting finishing touches earlier this month. Photo by Tim Rowland

Photo by Tim Rowland Supervisor Stephen R. McNally stands in the Minerva community center’s kitchen.

MINERVA | When the Minerva Food Pantry opens twice a month in the basement of the Town Hall, things can get a bit cramped. But the pantry will be one of many organizations that will benefit from more elbow room as the town gets ready to open its new community center next door to the town building.

The spacious new center will have an ample hall and a professional kitchen, and will serve both civic organizations and private functions, said Supervisor Stephen R. McNally, who anticipates hosting everything from Boy Scouts to birthday parties.

“We anticipate it will get a lot of use,” he said.

The $800,000 center was paid for with $440,000 in state grants and state Department of Environmental Conservation funds and $300,000 from a Consolidated Development block grant. A $50,000 veterans memorial in front of the center was provided by a grant from state Sen. Betty Little’s office.

To hold down costs, McNally said town employees and board members helped with the work. McNally did the trim work.

“We finished the community center without any debt and we stayed under budget,” he said.

Although the center will be in use sooner, McNally said the grand opening is scheduled for a Memorial Day celebration.