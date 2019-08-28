Minerva Volunteer Squad looks at future options

MINERVA | Around 60 people gathered at the Minerva Town Hall and Senior Center Aug. 13 to listen to propositions to change the current volunteer EMS and fire squad system that serves the ever-aging population of Minerva and surrounding Adirondack communities.

Three proposals were brought before the Minerva Town Board members - and the wider community – to offer new avenues for the 63-year-running volunteer rescue squad that has encountered complaints of dropped calls, as member enrollments have declined and the current model relies solely on volunteer members.

“We’ve come to a crossroads to continue as an independent fire and EMS squad,” David LaBar, Minerva councilman, said opening the meeting. “Our options are contract for services with Essex County, join forces with another squad, or another proposal.”

For the last two years, the Minerva volunteer EMS has been in a mutual aid program with the town of Johnsburg EMS; its members are a paid crew with a current billing practice. Volunteerism in rescue and emergency services has been seeing a decline steadily over the years, and Minerva is not the first to face the crisis; it’s one that is facing communities nationwide.

Minerva squad volunteers blame lags to response time as an effect of having full-time jobs on top of volunteering. At times, members of the squad can put in up to 80 or 90 hours a week, an audience member said. Many of the volunteer staff in the Minerva squad also hold paid EMS and rescue positions in surrounding towns, such as Johnsburg and Newcomb.

THREE PROPOSALS

Chad Haneman, fire officer and fire and EMS board member, expressed that the “squad has been recognized throughout the years” and are “dedicated volunteers” but that, “increasing call volume, increased training demands, and decline of volunteers has caused the squad to struggle with meeting the demand of 24/7 care with the volunteers we do have.”

Minerva has seen a 53 percent increase in call volume over the period of years audited between 2014 and 2016. That percentage may have grown as well. The town board encouraged the squad to look into proposals but highly stipulated that they wanted to keep costs low.

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally reminded the community, “The town’s role is to ensure safety to our residents, discuss potential solutions, negotiate, budget, fund, and ensure that town tax money is spent responsibly.”

Johnsburg Emergency Squad President Joe Connelly sat on the panel at the open meeting and urged the Town of Minerva to consider joining forces with the Johnsburg crew. Johnsburg has been supplying mutual aid to Minerva calls since the end of 2017/early 2018 as a safety net, to get to those calls if volunteers cannot respond.

“Volunteer EMS is facing the same issue all over the country. In 2007, Johnsburg was facing this same issue and Minerva techs were supporting Johnsburg. We want to make a plan where neighbors can still come out for neighbors. Since our squad has gone to full-time paid staff around the clock, we have become a very strong squad,” Connelly said.

Johnsburg’s proposal would keep the volunteer staff in Minerva, but under the umbrella of the Johnsburg squad. Those first-responders that can assess the patient initially would provide life-saving measures in those first minutes as Johnsburg is dispatched. The Minerva team would have their own equipment and Connelly added that they would also “add EMS responders and community members to the Johnsburg EMS board.”

Haneman took the floor next with his proposal to transform the volunteer squad to a paid squad that would man the calls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the work week, but the weekend and off hours would remain on-call as volunteer. His plan also would incorporate a billing plan with National Billing Center and use its Coding Ambulance Toolkit (CAT) system to bill and audit.

“The idea with billing as cost effective as with CAT is that it will put money back into the squads,” National Billing Center Rep. Katheryn Krzys said.

McNally offered and backed the Essex County route, citing in his plan a paid paramedic, driver and two EMTs with stipends to the EMT and driver for trips in the ambulance. All the stand-by would go through the county dispatch and Minerva EMS would schedule a duty crew. The billing would offset the program moving forward.

County Project Manager Robert Wick, undertaking the financial aspect of the countywide EMS program, said, “The needs can be changed to provide more or less as the community needs.”

Essex County has recently been awarded state grants and backed by legislators to create a unified EMS system that incorporates billing for services, and Minerva could contract with the county at little to no cost to taxpayers.

As of the meeting, none of the proposals have a clear and concise number to offer taxpayers although two proposed an initial cost and then recovery through billing.

60 YEARS OF PRIDE

Several of the attendees from the community were charged about the current proposals.

One resident fired back to county representatives, “And then what happens when the grant money runs out!”

Another resident got a room full of applause stating, “The people here that volunteer are owed more respect than what we’re doing here.”

Travis Howe, of the Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council and former resident of Minerva, added, “Greater collaboration and consolidation has been successful. It is an emotional thing – there’s pride from 60 years of service. We all know Essex County is geographically challenged but everybody is here for the same reason.”

McNally informed the crowd that the future of the Minerva Fire and EMS squad was not up for a vote. The town board would review all sources of information and continue to research. As of now, the future of the Minerva squad still hangs in the balance.

“Based on research and research alone, research of other counties and towns; we will do best for the town, based on what will last,” McNally said.