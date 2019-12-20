Minnesota man jailed for allegedly trying to lure a child locally

× Expand Photo Provided John Bakken Froom John Bakken Froom, 54, is now behind bars for allegedly trying to lure a child into his vehicle during a youth sporting event earlier this month.

PLATTSBURGH | A Minnesota man is behind bars for allegedly trying to lure a local child from the Crete Civic Center.

Plattsburgh City Police said the incident happened Dec. 9 during a youth sporting event when John Bakken Froom allegedly tried to lure a 4-year-old into his vehicle.

Authorities believe Froom, 54, had contact with the child inside the building at about 8 p.m. when he attempted to coerce the child into his parked vehicle.

Using surveillance systems, police eventually tracked Froom to a nearby motel and took him into custody for the alleged incident.

He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail on $10,000 bail. Froom will reappear in City Court Jan. 2 to face the allegations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have come into contact with Froom between Sept. 3 and Dec. 12 to contact City Police at 518-563-3411.

Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read applauded police for their swift action in preventing a possible tragedy.

“I appreciate the surveillance systems at the Crete Center designed to keep our kids safe, and the vigilance of the City Police to track the alleged perpetrator to a motel in the Town of Plattsburgh,” Read said in a news release.

“Obviously, this incident had the potential of a tragic outcome we’d mourn for years. I’m mindful of the dangerous world we find ourselves living in, and the good work of our City Public Safety officers who keep us secure and safe day and night.”■